Man City star set to sign record-breaking deal totalling £100m

Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling is on the verge of finalising a deal with Puma to spearhead the manufacturer's 'global advertising strategy', report Sky Sports.

The deal would be worth a record-breaking £100m - making Sterling the highest-paid football by Puma. Sterling is presently affiliated with Nike, but his deal is set to expire on 30 June, paving the way for a switch to Puma.

Puma are also City's present kit manufacturers. SkySports say Under Armour, Adidas and New Balance had all been pursuing Sterling's signature, but Puma have appeared to win the race.

It represents a meteoric rise in the personal profile of the England star. After leaving Liverpool in 2015 for City, Sterling was subjected to abuse on the terraces and in the media.

However, his humility, hard-work and willingness to confront the harsh treatment he has been subjected to has enabled Sterling to become one of football's most marketable figures.

The deal would see Sterling paid more than other high-profile Puma athletes such as Sergio Aguero, Luis Suarez, Marco Reus and Antoine Griezmann.

