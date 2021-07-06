Man City Star Set To Sign Three-Year Contract Extension 'Upon Pep Guardiola's Request'

Manchester City defender John Stones will extend his current contract by three years upon the request of Pep Guardiola, according to the latest emerging reports.

This is according to journalist Ekrem Konur, who broke the news on Tuesday morning which follows a season of immense success at club level for John Stones and now a continuation of his form with his country.

At the ongoing European Championships, John Stones has been at the heart of an England defence which has kept five consecutive clean sheets - marking a national record, and playing an instrumental part in driving Gareth Southgate's side to the semi-final stage.

John Stones looks to have put his injury and error prone ways behind him and is looking to secure his Manchester City future once the tournament reaches it's conclusion - and it's certainly encouraging news that has reached social media today.

Konur reports that the 27-year-old centre-back is ready to put pen to paper on a new three-year deal, which will see him remain in Manchester until at least 2025 - upon the request of Pep Guardiola.

His existing Manchester City deal runs until 2022 and John Stones was one of the main names linked with a move away from the club last summer.

However, the former Everton defender who signed at the Etihad Stadium for a fee in the region of £49 million, refused to budge and has established himself as one of the Premier League's finest central defenders.

Forming a colossal partnership with Ruben Dias, the England international was vitally important in Manchester City's title winning campaign and was rewarded by being named in the PFA Team of the Year for the first time.

Last season, he contributed with his first four Premier League goals for the club in some vital games, including the winner against West Ham and a brace against Crystal Palace.

