Man City star set to snub Barcelona interest and sign new five-year deal - wages to triple

Manchester City starlet Eric Garcia is set to sign a new five-year deal with the club following 'positive talks' in recent days, according to an exclusive report by the Sun.

The news comes just hours after suggestions in Spain from newspaper SPORT stated that Barcelona were 'in negotiations' with Manchester City over potentially signing the 19-year-old this summer, with his current contract expiring at the end of next season.

However, according to Daniel Cutts of the Sun, no such deal will materialise following positive talks between Etihad officials, Eric Garcia, and his representatives, including Barcelona legend Carlos Puyol.

It is reported that the teenager will agree to a new five-year deal at Manchester City, taking his current £12,000-a-week wages to upwards of £40,000-a-week before performance-related bonuses. The talented teenager has also made it clear to Guardiola he wants to stay, and is 'happy with their plans for the future'.

After negotiating a fee in the region of €60 million for Leroy Sane with Bayern Munich earlier this week, it is claimed that Manchester City sporting director, Txiki Begiristain and Eric Garcia’s agent, Barcelona legend Carles Puyol, were key to the talks.

The 19-year-old is on an impressive run of form since the return of football last month, commanding a strong back-line alongside Aymeric Laporte against both Arsenal and Liverpool - two games that saw Manchester City score seven goals, conceding zero.

