City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Man City star set to snub Barcelona interest and sign new five-year deal - wages to triple

Freddie Pye

Manchester City starlet Eric Garcia is set to sign a new five-year deal with the club following 'positive talks' in recent days, according to an exclusive report by the Sun.

The news comes just hours after suggestions in Spain from newspaper SPORT stated that Barcelona were 'in negotiations' with Manchester City over potentially signing the 19-year-old this summer, with his current contract expiring at the end of next season.

However, according to Daniel Cutts of the Sun, no such deal will materialise following positive talks between Etihad officials, Eric Garcia, and his representatives, including Barcelona legend Carlos Puyol.

It is reported that the teenager will agree to a new five-year deal at Manchester City, taking his current £12,000-a-week wages to upwards of £40,000-a-week before performance-related bonuses. The talented teenager has also made it clear to Guardiola he wants to stay, and is 'happy with their plans for the future'.

Image placeholder title
(Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

After negotiating a fee in the region of €60 million for Leroy Sane with Bayern Munich earlier this week, it is claimed that Manchester City sporting director, Txiki Begiristain and Eric Garcia’s agent, Barcelona legend Carles Puyol, were key to the talks.

The 19-year-old is on an impressive run of form since the return of football last month, commanding a strong back-line alongside Aymeric Laporte against both Arsenal and Liverpool - two games that saw Manchester City score seven goals, conceding zero.

GettyImages-1184273934

-----

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Man City identify new left-back target after baulking at Leicester City's £75m valuation of Ben Chilwell

Everton's Lucas Digne has emerged as an alternative target to Leciester City's Ben Chilwell for Pep Guardiola, say ESPN.

markgough96

by

Robuk

Barcelona 'negotiating' for the return of Man City starlet this summer

Barcelona are 'negotiating' with Manchester City over the return of former academy graduate Eric Garcia this summer.

harryasiddall

Man City agree terms with Serie A star ahead of potential €80m deal

Manchester City have agreed personal terms with Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly says Sam Lee, as the Athletic journalist revealed City's upcoming transfer plans.

markgough96

Bundesliga side in advanced talks about Man City defender's future

RB Leipzig are holding discussions with City about the extension of Angelino's loan in Germany, report Kicker.

markgough96

Lionel Messi to Manchester City is 'real' - conditions are 'positive for all involved'

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi could be on his way to Manchester City, with the sporting conditions and conditions outside of football being 'positive' for all involved, according to reports.

Freddie Pye

Man City made audacious effort to land striker after they 'asked' about Barcelona star

Manchester City 'like' Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann but have been rebuffed by the La Liga side after an enquiry, report Mundo Deportivo.

markgough96

Five Things We Learned: Manchester City 4-0 Liverpool (Premier League)

City Xtra take a look at five things we learned after City restored some pride at the Etihad Stadium after punishing a hungover Liverpool side.

markgough96

Pep Guardiola has Bundesliga star as a 'player of interest'

Bayern Munich full-back David Alaba is thought to be a 'player of interest' to Pep Guardiola, according to recent reports.

Harry Winters

Player Ratings: Manchester City 4-0 Liverpool (Premier League)

Manchester City thrashed the newly crowned Premier League Champions 4-0 at the Etihad Stadium tonight. Here's how we rated the players...

Brandon Evans

Foden and Garcia return! - Manchester City vs Liverpool (Team News)

Manchester City tonight welcome the newly crowned Premier League champions Liverpool to the Etihad Stadium - as they look to carry some form over from their recent 2-0 win in the FA Cup. This game may not have the same intensity as usual, but it's a good chance to lay down a marker for next season.

harryasiddall