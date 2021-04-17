Man City star set to triple wages in new contract until 2026 - club 'keen' to reflect importance in fresh terms

Manchester City are set to reward Phil Foden for his emergence as one of Pep Guardiola's most important players this season with a brand new contract under fresh terms, according to the latest information.

With over 20 goal contributions for club and country so far this season, as well as stand-out match-defining moments across all four club competitions including the Champions League and Premier League, Foden has become one of Pep Guardiola's most crucial players so far this campaign.

This remarkable rise to prominence in the squad hasn't gone unnoticed by the club's hierarchy, and it has ultimately lead to officials believing now is the right time to hand the 20 year-old forward a new deal - despite only signing a long-term contract in December of 2018.

According to the Mirror, Manchester City are 'ready to open talks' with Phil Foden over a lucrative new contract to 'reflect his emergence as one of their most important players'.

Under the proposed new terms, it is reported that Phil Foden could now see his initial £30,000-per-week salary increase by more than treble to around £100,000-a-week. In addition, the negotiations will most likely see Foden extend his deal from 2024 until 2026.

Interestingly, the Mirror claim that Manchester City are aware that Phil Foden's impressive displays have put Europe's elite clubs on alert - although, it is difficult to imagine a scenario where the player would ever want to leave the Etihad Stadium, given his strong bond and support for the club throughout his childhood.

The latest high-profile moment for the Stockport-born midfielder came on Wednesday night against Borussia Dortmund, when his strike from distance secured a place in the Champions League semi-final for Manchester City.

