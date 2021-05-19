Man City Star Signs Multi-Year Deal With New Boot Sponsor

Manchester City and England winger Raheem Sterling has put pen to paper and signed a brand new boot contract with New Balance, leaving his former sponsorship with Nike.

Sterling has become one of New Balance’s biggest signings in football so far, joining the likes of Liverpool’s Sadio Mane, and Arsenal’s Bakuyo Saka.

The former Liverpool winger was previously signed to Nike, although it had been widely reported that he was expected to leave the American brand in 2019, following rumours he could become the first footballer to sign with Jordan, or even the current Manchester City kit manufacturer Puma.

Revealing his new deal with the brand, Raheem Sterling said, “Growing up all I dreamt of was playing football. From kicking a ball around in Brent with my mates to my first Champions League Final on May 29 and representing my country at this summer’s European Championships, in my hometown."

"There’s so much more I want to achieve, both on and off the pitch, and this partnership will provide me with the platform to do so,” he continued.

Raheem Sterling will now be seen wearing tailored New Balance Furon V6+ boots in his fixtures for Manchester City and England, including during the Champions League Final and European Championships just around the corner.

In addition, Sterling is expected to release his own signature collection over the course of his new partnership with the US sports giants.

New Balance will also support Raheem Sterling’s community work outside of football, providing opportunities for disadvantaged children in Manchester, London and Kingston, Jamaica - a major part of the Manchester City winger's life away from the football pitch.

