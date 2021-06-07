Man City Star Speaks of Players Who 'Resuscitated' Him After Champions League Final Defeat to Chelsea

Manchester City left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko has spoken about his condition in the aftermath of the Champions League final heart break last month, as he returns to Ukraine’s national team set-up ahead of the European Championships.

The 24-year-old was in phenomenal form for Manchester City last season, easing into the left-back role and making a strong claim for that spot throughout the campaign.

He provided stability and put in consistent robust defensive displays on the left side of Manchester City’s defence - a much-needed quality due to the inconsistency of personnel in that department.

Zinchenko displayed immense passion for the club in each of his performances this season and looked awfully drained as he sank onto the Estadio Do Dragao pitch after Manchester City’s 1-0 defeat to Chelsea in the Champions League Final last month.

Speaking to the Ukrainian Football Association’s official website following his arrival at the national team’s camp after a brief two-day break, Zinchenko gave an update on his physical condition after a long and intense season with Manchester City.

"I feel good, the team has a good atmosphere. Everything is according to plan, we are preparing for the last control match on the eve of the European Championship."

"After the Champions League final, I only had a few days off. Basically, this time went on the road to Ukraine. I feel that I have not lost anything in terms of physical condition,” Zinchenko said.

Talking about his reaction to Manchester City’s Champions League defeat, the Ukrainian seemed optimistic and positive.

“Life does not end in defeat. We will set new goals and try to get closer to them. Psychologically, I also feel good. We have wonderful guys in the team who resuscitated me after this situation.”

The midfielder turned left-back will now join his national team ahead of the UEFA EURO 2020 tournament this month and will hope to carry his country as deep into the tournament as possible.

Oleksandr Zinchenko is arguably Ukraine’s best player and will look to continue his remarkable form with his national side when they play their round one game against Netherlands at the Johan Cruyff Arena on 13th June.

