Man City star speaks out about challenges with leadership in club dressing room

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling has spoken to BBC Radio 5 Live and Micah Richards on the changes and challenges faced by the squad in regard to leadership, following the permanent moves of club captain Vincent Kompany, and midfield legend David Silva.

Sterling said, “Them two played at the highest level in the club for the past ten years, and they were really great and motivating characters in the dressing room. If you look at the squad now, we have a relatively young team, and most of our more senior players are coming to the end of their career here.”

Continuing on the topic of leadership, Raheem Sterling did highlight the importance of one particular player in acting as a leader within the dressing room.

Sterling said, “We have needed players to step up after losing Kompany. Ruben [Dias] has done just that since joining us, he speaks just as much as Vinny did and is a massive character, so I do not think we have lost a voice in the changing room. If I feel like I can say something to the lads that will help, I will say it, and since I have got the armband on some occasions, I tend to speak more.”

Since the departure of ‘The Magician’ David Silva before the start of the season, Manchester City have only managed to earn 20 points from the opening 12 games. What fans hoped was just a momentary dark patch at the start of the season has seemingly grown more serious, and drawing against relegation-zone West Brom has proven that.

Pep Guardiola and co make the long journey to the south coast this weekend to take on Southampton - a team in remarkably good form under manager Ralph Hassenhuttl and currently sitting fourth in the table.

Will Manchester City have a turn in form before then and take the three points back to the north-west?

-----

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra