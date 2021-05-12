Man City Star Speaks Out For The First Time After Premier League Title Triumph

Manchester City captain Fernandinho opened up on his delight at securing the club’s fifth Premier League title after Leicester City defeated Manchester United 2-1 at Old Trafford on Tuesday night.

Manchester City captain Fernandinho opened up on his delight at securing the club’s fifth Premier League title after Leicester City defeated Manchester United 2-1 at Old Trafford on Tuesday night.

In an interview behind the scenes of the player’s celebrations at the City Football Academy, the midfield general reiterated how much of a special moment this title was for himself and for those working at the club both within the playing squad and the backroom staff.

“It is a really special moment. The sensation is really nice. To be Premier League champions again is something special you know. I am so glad and so happy, so delighted, to enjoy in this moment.”

READ MORE: The future of Fernandinho at Man City seems to be set

READ MORE: How Man City stars reacted on social media to league title win

“As a team Captain, we guide this team to achieve this goal in the right way, this title, and I am so happy, so we can really celebrate now.”

For Fernandinho, this is his fourth league title since joining the Etihad club from Shakhtar Donetsk in the summer of 2013, and the Brazilian was quick to express his happiness at adding another trophy to his collection.

“It is a huge achievement for us, and I am so happy that we are crowned as the Premier League Champions again.”

The Brazilian pointed out just how special all of the staff associated with the club have been, and those members certainly play a key role in the success of the players on the pitch, according to the skipper.

“There is a big team behind the team. Maybe people don’t realise the hard work that has been made behind the scenes to make the team [on] the pitch perform well, to play well during the games,” he explained.

READ MORE: The words of Pep Guardiola after third Premier League title

READ MORE: Fernandinho opens up on Premier League title win

He went on to explain, “Each day, all of the people at the CFA, all of the people working at the stadium, all of the people working behind the starting eleven has been amazing."

"They have done an amazing job and I think that's why our team has been consistent over the last eight or nine years because we have amazing human beings working at Manchester City, on and off the pitch as well.”

You can find further reaction from the Premier League title victory on mcfcxtra.com

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra