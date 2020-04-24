Man City star still 'under consideration' following lockdown breaches

Kyle Walker is still in consideration for a place in Gareth Southgate's England squad for the 2021 European Championships, despite being embroiled in recent controversy, according to the Sun.

Walker was in hot water at the start of April for reportedly hosting a party at his home, breaching strict lockdown regulations put in place to combat the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

At the time, reports suggested that the incident had ruined Walker's chances of getting back into Southgate's team, but now The Sun are indicating that this isn't the case. They claim that while Southgate was angered by Walker's behaviour, he still values the player.

At the 2018 World Cup, Walker was one of just two players asked by Southgate to play out of position, with the other being Manchester City teammate Raheem Sterling. It's reported that Southgate appreciates Walker's work at centre-back and will still consider taking him to the postponed European Championships.

Another English star, Jack Grealish, is in a similar boat - having also attracted unwanted media attention for breaching Lockdown rules in recent weeks. However, Grealish is also understood to remain in with a chance of getting into Southgate's squad if his performances warrant it.

