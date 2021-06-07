Man City Star Sustains Knee Injury On International Duty and Forced Into Substitution

Manchester City and US men's national team goalkeeper Zack Steffen has left coaches with concerns after he was forced into being replaced through injury on Sunday night.

The 26 year-old stopper started the USA's CONCACAF Nations League clash against Mexico and for the best part of 70 minutes, impressed many with his ball-playing traits picked up while playing in Sky Blue last season.

However, just before the 70th minute mark, head coach of the USMNt Gregg Berhalter was forced into replacing his number one stopper due to an injury that will surely have left Manchester City coaches concerned.

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola's stance on the future of Raheem Sterling

READ MORE: Argentine winger reveals decision to join Man City

It is widely stated that Zack Steffen sustained a 'non-contact injury to his knee', which has elements of concern to it and could either be a long-term problem or a short-term precaution on the part of the national team officials.

Steffen has played a crucial role in the national team set-up, since his first senior appearance back in 2018, when he featured in a 0-0 draw against Bosnia & Herzegovina in an international friendly.

Since that date, Steffen has featured a total of 23 times across all competitions including international friendlies.

READ MORE: Manchester City star edges towards major contract extension

READ MORE: The truth behind Fernandinho's ongoing Man City contract situation

While only playing second-fiddle to Manchester City's number one choice goalkeeper Ederson for the large part of his time at the Etihad Stadium, the US number one was integral in his involvement during the club's Carabao Cup success.

Steffen has made high-profile appearances at some of England's most iconic stadia, making run-outs against the likes of Manchester United at Old Trafford, Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League, and of course the Carabao Cup final win against Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra