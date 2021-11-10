Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Man City Star 'the Only Absentee' From National Team Training For a Second Day

    Bernardo Silva, once again, was not spotted in Portugal training today after the Manchester City midfielder continues to suffer from 'myalgia'.
    Author:

    The Portuguese international has been in flying form so far this season. After rumours of him wanting to leave Manchester City in the summer, Bernardo Silva has typically got his head down and done his talking on the pitch.

    Most recently, Silva scored the second goal in City's 2-0 derby day win over Manchester United at Old Trafford. He's also been praised for producing world-class performances at Stamford Bridge and Anfield in the past month.

    His importance to the side is now possibly bigger than ever before, so reports of him struggling with a slight knock will have concerned the Manchester City supporters.

    Yesterday, Record in Portugal reported that Bernardo Silva was the only player in the national team not to train with the first-team squad - suffering from 'myalgia', a pain in a particular muscle group.

    Read More

    O Jogo have followed up that story today, as relayed by Sport Witness, claiming Silva was again absent from training.

    In the short 15-minute training session before Portugal's World Cup qualifying clash with the Republic of Ireland, the 27-year-old was 'the only absentee' from the group.

    Again, the report states that the Portuguese Football Federations' explanation of 'myalgia' is the most likely reason, however they stress the extent of this potential setback has not been confirmed.

    Pep Guardiola will want answers as soon as possible. With Silva a key member of the Catalan's starting XI, and a tricky winter schedule to navigate, he'll want all his players fit and firing. 

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    sipa_33800205
    News

    Man City Star 'the Only Absentee' From National Team Training For a Second Day

    51 seconds ago
    imago1007462681h
    News

    Exclusive: Fresh Transfer Rumours Concerning Manchester City Star Riyad Mahrez Labelled as 'Fake'

    1 hour ago
    imago1007646181h
    Transfer Rumours

    Man City Looking 'Closely' at European Club's Duo - Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, and Chelsea Also Linked

    1 hour ago
    imago1007774867h
    Transfer Rumours

    From France: Riyad Mahrez Could Leave Man City in January Transfer Window - Two European Giants Identified as Potential Suitors

    1 hour ago
    sipa_33936115
    News

    Man City Star Possible Fitness Doubt After ‘Following an Individual Training Programme’ on International Duty

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35075715
    News

    Man City Interested in New Commercial Venture With Midfield Star - Source Believes it Could Be a 'Real Money-Spinner'

    3 hours ago
    Vlahovic cover
    Transfer Rumours

    Fabrizio Romano Provides Major Update on Man City Target’s Future - €70-80M Price Tag Mentioned

    16 hours ago
    sipa_35908449
    Transfer Rumours

    "If Barcelona Are Interested... They Will Start the Machinery" - Pep Guardiola Responds to Reports of Interest in Man City Star

    16 hours ago