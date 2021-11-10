Man City Star 'the Only Absentee' From National Team Training For a Second Day

Bernardo Silva, once again, was not spotted in Portugal training today after the Manchester City midfielder continues to suffer from 'myalgia'.

The Portuguese international has been in flying form so far this season. After rumours of him wanting to leave Manchester City in the summer, Bernardo Silva has typically got his head down and done his talking on the pitch.

Most recently, Silva scored the second goal in City's 2-0 derby day win over Manchester United at Old Trafford. He's also been praised for producing world-class performances at Stamford Bridge and Anfield in the past month.

His importance to the side is now possibly bigger than ever before, so reports of him struggling with a slight knock will have concerned the Manchester City supporters.

Yesterday, Record in Portugal reported that Bernardo Silva was the only player in the national team not to train with the first-team squad - suffering from 'myalgia', a pain in a particular muscle group.

O Jogo have followed up that story today, as relayed by Sport Witness, claiming Silva was again absent from training.

In the short 15-minute training session before Portugal's World Cup qualifying clash with the Republic of Ireland, the 27-year-old was 'the only absentee' from the group.

Again, the report states that the Portuguese Football Federations' explanation of 'myalgia' is the most likely reason, however they stress the extent of this potential setback has not been confirmed.

Pep Guardiola will want answers as soon as possible. With Silva a key member of the Catalan's starting XI, and a tricky winter schedule to navigate, he'll want all his players fit and firing.

