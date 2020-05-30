City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

“I think it is a good time to win the Champions League," - Man City star thinks his side is ready for European success

Danny Lardner

Speaking with the Manchester Evening News, Riyad Mahrez has outlined his hopes of City winning this years Champions League, after the competition was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“I think it is a good time to win the Champions League," he said. "We have the team, the manager, everything - so it is a good time. I don’t know if we are the best, but we are good enough to win it. The Champions League is difficult, so it's going to be a big battle.”

Mahrez played the entire first leg at the Bernabeu against Real Madrid, in which City came from behind to win 2-1 against the Spaniards.

Image placeholder title
(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

“You have to stay motivated. I'm a competitor, I'm here to try to win something every season, every year. It's part of my job. I want to do my job as best as I can. At the end of the day, you want to win, not just to participate." 

Mahrez also spoke about his return to training, with City being able to train normally after every player tested negative for coronavirus.

“Step-by-step we are getting fitter, I am excited. It was good to see my team-mates and the coaches again. It was good to train with everyone and we have had very good weather as well!”

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Man City star victim of £500,000 raid on city centre penthouse - 'fears he was being watched'

Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez 'fears he was being watched' as a raid on his city centre apartment worth approximately £500,000 was carried out, according to an exclusive report from the Sun.

Freddie Pye

Bayern Munich offer defender in a bid to sign Man City star - €80 million fee mentioned

Bayern Munich have put left-back Lucas Hernandez on the table in their bid to sign Manchester City winger Leroy Sané.

Danny Lardner

How Rodri has grown as a press-resistant midfielder at Manchester City

Rodri was one of the most highly-coveted midfielders in all of Europe last summer for a number of reasons. We take a look at his development during his time at Manchester City thus far.

Steve Zavala

Man City 'trailing' Uruguayan winger - talks with representatives already taken place

Manchester City are said to be 'trailing' one of Uruguay’s hottest prospects, Facundo Pellistri

Harry Winters

Man City 'interested' in Serie A centre-back - prepared to spend 'pretty penny' for the defender

Manchester City are claimed to be 'interested' in Napoli central defender Kalidou Koulibaly ahead of the summer transfer window, according to Duncan Castles on the Transfer Podcast.

Freddie Pye

Man City loanee to return to club once season recommences

Manchester City loanee Aro Muric is to return to the club once the season recommences.

Nathan Allen

New Man City signing raises doubts over move to England - 'great chance' of staying one or two more months in Brazil

Manchester City's recent recruit Yan Couto has raised doubts over the possibility of moving to England when he turns 18 in a few days time, during an interview with Gazeta do Povo.

Freddie Pye

Man City winger and striker to head to Championship side following 'routine assessments' at training centre

Patrick Roberts and Lukas Nmecha will return to complete their loan spells at Middlesborough following 'routine assessments' back at City.

Nathan Allen

Two Man City fixtures to be played at neutral venues

Manchester City's fixtures against Liverpool and Newcastle are set to be played at neutral venues due to police concerns.

harryasiddall

Anderlecht feared Vincent Kompany return to Man City to become assistant coach - defender set to receive 'bigger role' at club

Belgian club RSC Anderlecht feared a return to Manchester City for Vincent Kompany to become an assistant coach to Pep Guardiola following the departure of Mikel Arteta, according to HLN Sport.

Freddie Pye