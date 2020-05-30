“I think it is a good time to win the Champions League," - Man City star thinks his side is ready for European success

Speaking with the Manchester Evening News, Riyad Mahrez has outlined his hopes of City winning this years Champions League, after the competition was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“I think it is a good time to win the Champions League," he said. "We have the team, the manager, everything - so it is a good time. I don’t know if we are the best, but we are good enough to win it. The Champions League is difficult, so it's going to be a big battle.”



Mahrez played the entire first leg at the Bernabeu against Real Madrid, in which City came from behind to win 2-1 against the Spaniards.

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

“You have to stay motivated. I'm a competitor, I'm here to try to win something every season, every year. It's part of my job. I want to do my job as best as I can. At the end of the day, you want to win, not just to participate."

Mahrez also spoke about his return to training, with City being able to train normally after every player tested negative for coronavirus.

“Step-by-step we are getting fitter, I am excited. It was good to see my team-mates and the coaches again. It was good to train with everyone and we have had very good weather as well!”

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra