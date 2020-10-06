Man City star to avoid punishment after reports he broke the government coronavirus laws

It was reported on Monday afternoon by the Mail that Manchester City left-back Benjamin Mendy had broken the 'Rule of six' restriction by inviting around 15 friends to his home after the 1-1 draw with Leeds on Saturday.

It was believed that several people at the party were girls that Benjamin Mendy had met on a night out in London, and were driven by a chauffeur up to his mansion. A neighbour has said Mendy 'does like a party' and saw his friends coming and going on the weekend.

However, Martin Blackburn of the Sun later revealed that Benjamin Mendy had spoken directly with Manchester City that he was NOT at the party held at his house, and that it was organised by his friend who lives with him.

Mendy also informed the club that he knew nothing about the gathering until after it had finished. His house-mate is expected to face a government fine. It appears as though Benjamin Mendy however, will escape punishment.

