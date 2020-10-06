NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

Man City star to avoid punishment after reports he broke the government coronavirus laws

It was reported on Monday afternoon by the Mail that Manchester City left-back Benjamin Mendy had broken the 'Rule of six' restriction by inviting around 15 friends to his home after the 1-1 draw with Leeds on Saturday.
Author:
Publish date:

It was reported on Monday afternoon by the Mail that Manchester City left-back Benjamin Mendy had broken the 'Rule of six' restriction by inviting around 15 friends to his home after the 1-1 draw with Leeds on Saturday.

It was believed that several people at the party were girls that Benjamin Mendy had met on a night out in London, and were driven by a chauffeur up to his mansion. A neighbour has said Mendy 'does like a party' and saw his friends coming and going on the weekend.

Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier League

(Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

However, Martin Blackburn of the Sun later revealed that Benjamin Mendy had spoken directly with Manchester City that he was NOT at the party held at his house, and that it was organised by his friend who lives with him. 

Mendy also informed the club that he knew nothing about the gathering until after it had finished. His house-mate is expected to face a government fine. It appears as though Benjamin Mendy however, will escape punishment. 

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

general-views-of-sport-venues-after-events-postponed-due-to-covid-19 (4)
News

Man City confirm they are offering assistance at the new COVID-19 vaccination centre

fc-bayern-muenchen-v-rb-leipzig-bundesliga (3)
Transfer Rumours

Man City loanee will 'almost certainly stay' at Bundesliga giants

fbl-eng-fa-cup-man-city-birmingham (4)
Match Coverage

Five Things We Learned: Manchester City 3-0 Birmingham City (FA Cup)

GettyImages-1230455974
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City unsure about midfielder's future at the club - uncertainty beginning to 'disturb' the board

manchester-city-v-birmingham-city-fa-cup-third-round (1)
Match Coverage

Player Ratings: Manchester City 3-0 Birmingham City (FA Cup)

WhatsApp Image 2021-01-10 at 12.31.50
Match Coverage

Sergio Aguero misses out on matchday squad due to positive Covid-19 case close to him - Manchester City vs Birmingham City (Team News)

borussia-dortmund-v-fc-bayern-muenchen-bundesliga
Transfer Rumours

Man City believe Borussia Dortmund star could lead the line for 'the next ten years' - club waiting to see if he's available

birmingham-city-v-blackburn-rovers-sky-bet-championship (2)
Match Coverage

Ask The Opposition - Manchester City vs Birmingham City (w/Blues Focus)