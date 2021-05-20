Man City Star to Complete Transfer 'In The Next Days' - Wages and Contract Length Revealed

Manchester City's star striker Sergio Aguero is set to complete his switch to Barcelona 'in the next days', according to the latest information to emerge from Spain this week.

The 32 year-old had been confirmed by his current employers to be leaving this summer, with Etihad officials showing no intention of renewing his existing deal with the club.

After a decade of service to Manchester City, in which he has established himself as the club's all-time leading goalscorer, the Argentine forward has certainly not been short of potential suitors ahead of the summer window.

Along with the various Italian clubs, including the likes of Juventus and Inter Milan, La Liga giants Barcelona have also shown themselves to be very keen on securing the services of the player ahead of next season.

According to the information of Jose Alvarez, who is known to be close to the Manchester City forward, Sergio Aguero is set to sign a two-year contract with Barcelona 'in the next days' - where he is expected to link up with Lionel Messi.

Alvarez goes on to shine some light on the wage package that Aguero is set to receive upon joining the club, after there had been some previous doubts over the Camp Nou side's ability to afford or match his wages at Manchester City.

Despite the ongoing financial struggles over at the La Liga club, Jose Alvarez reports that Sergio Aguero is set to earn between €7 million to €8 million per year.

As for Manchester City and where they now go from here, there is an expectation that Etihad officials will strongly pursue a new star centre-forward to become the main replacement for their best evert striker.

While a number of names have been linked with a switch to the Etihad Stadium this summer, events in recent days concerning Harry Kane will have almost certainly grabbed the attention of the key decision makers at the Etihad - and the Englishman may now just have emerged as their number one target at striker.

