Man City star to receive first England senior call-up

According to The Sun, Manchester City star Phil Foden is set to be named in the England Senior Squad for the first time.

Boss Gareth Southgate will announce his latest selection for the upcoming Nations League ties against Iceland and Denmark on Tuesday, with all reports suggesting that he will pick his strongest possible squad, a side including 20-year-old Phil Foden.

(Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

Foden has impressed in every age group at international level, winning the Golden Ball award for England's World Cup winning U17's, in a side featuring the likes of Jadon Sancho and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

His recent performances for Manchester City have led many to believe he is the country best young prospect, and with an England call up now on the horizon, 2020/21 looks set to be the season in which Phil Foden transforms from wonderkid to superstar.

-----

