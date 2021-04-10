Man City star to seek 'improved terms' on current £300,000-a-week deal - player to set up football agency

Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling will set up his own football agency, and will conduct his own contract negotiations with the Etihad club alongside legal advice, according to an exclusive report from the Mail this week.

The Englishman is high on the priority list in the club’s efforts to renew the contracts of some of their star players in anticipation for the final years of Pep Guardiola's current deal with the club.

After the announcement that star midfielder Kevin De Bruyne had extended his current deal at the club until 2025, reports have since suggested that the Manchester City hierarchy will now focus their efforts on renewing the likes of Phil Foden, Gabriel Jesus, and John Stones, along with Raheem Sterling.

The latter parted ways from his long-term agent Aidy Ward, earlier this year and is set to open negotiations with Manchester City at the end of the season.

Negotiations have however been placed on hold until the summer, due to the various complications over representation, however the intention is clear from the club to extend his deal.

The 26-year-old currently has two years left on his existing deal, and many reports suggest the club are eager to extend that date - in the hope of maintaining transfer value, which some corners believe to be in excess of £100 million.

Sterling will likely look to take charge of his own future endeavours and follow the example of team-mate Kevin De Bruyne - whose new deal is said to be worth in excess of £350,000-a-week. The Belgian represented himself during the negotiations with the club.

