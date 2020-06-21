City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Man City star to still be considered for selection before departure

Alex Farrell

Leroy Sané will still be considered for selection by Manchester City despite his refusal to sign a new deal, according to Paul Hirst at The Times.

The 24-year-old has long been linked with a move to Bayern Munich, and it now appears all but certain that he will join the German champions this summer or next.

City are reported to have begun contract negotiations with Sané as far back as two years ago, with Pep Guardiola almost certain that he would commit to the club last summer.

However, the winger is then said to have had a change of heart, rebuffing three further offers made by the Blues following his ACL injury last August.

Image placeholder title
(ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images)

Prior to that he had been a key figure in the club’s success over the past three years, making 139 appearances and scoring 39 goals – including a vital winner over Liverpool back in January of last year.

Despite the refusal to commit his future to the club, it appears that he will continue to be involved with the first team up to and possibly beyond the end of the current campaign.

With 12 months still remaining on his current contract, the German international could simply run down his deal into next year and leave on a free should Bayern fail to reach an agreement this summer.

47384050

Whatever the outcome, his departure will certainly represent a significant loss for the Premier League champions, and may well force the club to enter the transfer market for an immediate replacement.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Big Match Preview - Manchester City vs Burnley (PL)

Following the three month pause of Premier League football due to the Coronavirus, Manchester City marked their resumption of an elongated campaign with an effortless 3-0 win over former assistant manager Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal. As the games start to come thick and fast, next up for Guardiola’s side is Sean Dyche’s Burnley, who they welcome to the flag draped Etihad on Monday evening.

Harry Winters

Ask the Opposition - Manchester City vs Burnley (w/ ClaretsTalk)

Ahead of Monday night's Premier League fixture against Burnley, we caught up with Dan Barnes from ClaretsTalk for the opposition's thoughts ahead of the game.

markgough96

Bundesliga side prepare 'concrete negotiations' with Man City in bid to sign defender

RB Leipzig are preparing to hold 'concrete negotiations' with City in an attempt to sign Angelino on a permanent deal, report SportBild.

markgough96

"I think this is a place where we can stay for a long time" - Midfield star discusses his Man City career

Kevin de Bruyne has spoken about Manchester City, Pep Guardiola and David Silva in an exclusive in-depth interview with Sky Sports.

Nathan Allen

City Xtra plays: Football Manager (Part Two)

A big new signing, two pre-season tours and three massive games. It's time to get our show as managers of Manchester City FC on the road in part two of our new Football Manager series.

Nathan Allen

Man City 'turn their attention' to Bundesliga winger after star man's departure

Manchester City have 'turned their attention' to Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey, after Pep Guardiola confirmed Leroy Sané is to leave the club.

harryasiddall

“I could play in the Süper Lig in four or five years" - Man City star admits he could leave the club

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has admitted he could 'play in the Süper Lig in four or five years', in a recent interview.

harryasiddall

Man City to offer star forward a new contract amid interest from Italy

Manchester City are set to offer Gabriel Jesus a new and improved contract this summer, amid interest from Italy.

Alex Farrell

Confirmed Match Officials: Manchester City vs Burnley (PL)

Andre Marriner is set to take charge of on-the-field matters at the Etihad Stadium on Monday night, as Manchester City take on Burnley in the Clarets' first fixture of Project Restart.

Freddie Pye

Man City set to complete signing of Bulgarian youngster – CFG loan to follow

Manchester City are expected to seal the transfer of PFC Slavia Sofia’s Filip Krastev in the coming days, according to Sport Witness.

Alex Farrell