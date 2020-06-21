Man City star to still be considered for selection before departure

Leroy Sané will still be considered for selection by Manchester City despite his refusal to sign a new deal, according to Paul Hirst at The Times.

The 24-year-old has long been linked with a move to Bayern Munich, and it now appears all but certain that he will join the German champions this summer or next.

City are reported to have begun contract negotiations with Sané as far back as two years ago, with Pep Guardiola almost certain that he would commit to the club last summer.

However, the winger is then said to have had a change of heart, rebuffing three further offers made by the Blues following his ACL injury last August.

(ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images)

Prior to that he had been a key figure in the club’s success over the past three years, making 139 appearances and scoring 39 goals – including a vital winner over Liverpool back in January of last year.

Despite the refusal to commit his future to the club, it appears that he will continue to be involved with the first team up to and possibly beyond the end of the current campaign.

With 12 months still remaining on his current contract, the German international could simply run down his deal into next year and leave on a free should Bayern fail to reach an agreement this summer.

Whatever the outcome, his departure will certainly represent a significant loss for the Premier League champions, and may well force the club to enter the transfer market for an immediate replacement.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra