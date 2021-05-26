Man City Star To Take Part In Final Training Session On Wednesday - Player Will Not Return To Manchester After Champions League Final

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero will take part in his final training session at the City Football Academy on Wednesday, according to the latest information.

Sergio Aguero, who will be departing as the Blues’ all-time top goalscorer, and with the record for the most goals scored for a single Premier League club, played his final domestic game for the club on Sunday afternoon - where an emotional farewell ceremony took place post-match.

The Argentine, who has played just 20 times this season, came off the bench to score twice in his final Premier League appearance and last showing as a Manchester City player at the Etihad.

Manchester City are now preparing for their first ever Champions League Final on Saturday night, and with the squad expected to fly out to Portugal in the coming days, Sergio Aguero is to partake in his final training session at the City Football Academy in Manchester.

It was reported by journalist Lucas Scagliola, that the 32 year-old would be involved in his final training session in Manchester on Wednesday, ahead of the Champions League Final this weekend.

It is also suggested that Aguero will not be returning to Manchester following the Champions League final this weekend, however should Pep Guardiola's side come out successful, then one can imagine those plans to change slightly.

Sergio Aguero will be training at the state of the art City Football Academy, where on Friday, a mosaic of the legendary striker was unveiled, along with a dedicated pitch and 93:20 mural - which is displayed in the Northern Quarter in Manchester city centre.

