Man City Star Undergoes Surgery Ahead of European Championships

Kevin de Bruyne has undergone surgery on the injury sustained in the Champions League final, while Belgium manager Roberto Martínez has confirmed the playmaker will join his squad on Monday.

The midfielder, who has been crucial to Manchester City's success across the 2020/2021 season, was forced into being substituted in the 60th minute of the club's disappointing 1-0 defeat to Chelsea in the Champions League final, following a collision with Antonio Rüdiger.

While De Bruyne exited the pitch in tears, and was ruled out of the remainder of the showpiece clash in Porto, he was later diagnosed with an acute nose bone fracture and left orbital fracture.

The 29-year-old’s involvement in the European Championships was immediately thrown into doubt as a result, but Belgium manager Roberto Martínez has now confirmed that he will not be without his talisman at the competition.

Confirming that Kevin de Bruyne had completed surgery on the affected region on Saturday, the Spanish coach continued by explaining, “He doesn't need a long recovery. It was done in twenty minutes. He will join the group on Monday."

Kevin de Bruyne will not feature in Belgium’s final warm-up game against Croatia on Sunday, and the possibility of having to wear a mask for the duration of the tournament has been suggested.

The former Wolfsburg and Chelsea man will be looking to help the Belgium Red Devils escape a group comprising of Russia, Denmark and Finland at the summer's much-anticipated tournament.

