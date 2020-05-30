Man City star victim of £500,000 raid on city centre penthouse - 'fears he was being watched'

Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez 'fears he was being watched' as a raid on his city centre apartment worth approximately £500,000 was carried out, according to an exclusive report from the Sun.

The raid on the 29-year-old's city centre penthouse comes just weeks after the raid on Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli's house in which a similarly exclusive timepiece to that of Mahrez was seized.

According to the Sun, the Algerian winger has had three luxury watches stolen in a £500,000 raid, in addition to cash, rare football shirts and bracelets. It is claimed that the burglars involved had tracked Riyad Mahrez before entering his penthouse and four other apartments using a key fob.

A spokeswoman for Greater Manchester Police confirmed the incident to the Sun, stating: “At around 5pm on Friday April 24, police were called to reports that four separate apartments had been burgled at a city centre block.”

In addition to £150,000 worth of rare football shirts, the Sun claims that £50,000 in cash was seized as well as a £230,000 Richard Mille watch, a £40,000 Rolex Daytona and a £35,000 Rolex Day Date.

A source said has claimed that Mahrez "fears he was being watched beforehand", while a letter sent to residents said: “Four apartments were accessed without authority using a fob which had general access throughout the building. The fob in question is now in our possession, has been fully deactivated and cannot be used again.”

The Manchester City winger has enjoyed one of his best seasons at the club date, registering 14 assists and scoring nine goals for Pep Guardiola's side across all competitions this campaign.

