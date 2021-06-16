Man City Star Wanted By Country At Olympics - Premier League Side Make Decision

Manchester City captain Fernandinho is wanted by Brazil for this summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo, according to the latest information from South America.

The Brazilian Football Confederation wants Manchester City captain Fernandinho to represent at the Olympic Games in Tokyo this summer, according to Nadja Mauad of Globo Esporte.

The 36 year-old made himself 'available' three months ago to the CBF, but the decision will be left to Manchester City as to whether they'll allow him to participate.

Presently, the club has shown no interest in releasing the midfielder to join up with his national team for the games in Tokyo.

READ MORE: Aymeric Laporte targets Madrid switch this summer

READ MORE: Fernandinho contract situation to be resolved in coming days

Fernandinho is still in the process of renewing his contract at the Etihad Stadium which is due to expire this summer, after serving eight years with the club. Reports so far suggest that Manchester City's captain is just days away from signing an extension for one more season.

The final roster for the Olympic Games is due to be made on Thursday, so any decision regarding the midfielder will have to be made soon.

Only three players over the age of 24 can be named in the squad, and with other stars such as Neymar and Marquinhos thought to be in the running, there's the potential that Fernandinho might not even make the final cut.

READ MORE: Man City set to secure first signing of the summer transfer window

READ MORE: City defender's camp make suggestion on player's future

According to the Telegraph, it's still possible for the Olympics to be cancelled before it's due to get underway on July 23rd.

Strict quarantine rules may be in place for athletes returning from Japan, which would be far from ideal for Manchester City as they look to get underway for the new Premier League season.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra