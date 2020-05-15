Man City star willing to extend his contract to have 'one last shot at winning the Champions League'

Manchester City legend David Silva is willing to extend his contract with the club until the end of current season to give him 'one last shot of winning the Champions League', according to reports from the Times and James Robson.

The Spanish international is set to call time on an incredible 10 year career at the club, elevating himself to a level where some fans claim he's the greatest to ever pull on a blue shirt.

But one trophy that still alludes the midfielder is the Champions League, and Silva is hoping for one last shot at it before the end of this season.

(ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP/Getty Images)

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the Champions League has been put on hold whilst footballing officials work out how it's possible to complete the competition.

City currently hold a 2-1 lead over Real Madrid in the round of 16 - so are in a good position to progress to the next round. It is claimed that the second-leg could be scheduled for August 7th.

