    January 3, 2022
    Man City Star Wins Individual Award for December - Tottenham, Arsenal, and Chelsea Representatives Also Ranked

    Raheem Sterling has been awarded the WhoScored Player of the Month for December after an impressive run of form.
    The 27-year-old looked to have one foot out the Etihad Stadium exit door around two months ago. An ongoing contract dispute, combined with a lack of game time, caused links with a transfer to Barcelona.

    Sterling looked like he needed a fresh start, and Barça boss Xavi Hernandez was offering him the chance to be the star man in the rebuild job currently in progress. 

    Instead, it was Ferran Torres who made the switch to the Catalan giants, in a deal worth a reported €65 million.

    Since then, Raheem Sterling's incredible resurgence in form has continued to build and he is now - once again - a mainstay in Pep Guardiola's side. 

    His level of performance has seen him named as the WhoScored Premier League Player of the Month for December.

    The England international has won the accolade ahead of some fine Premier League talent - including his Manchester City teammate, Riyad Mahrez.

    Also in the top five were Tottenham Hotspur forward Heung-Min Son, Arsenal starlet Gabriel Martinelli, and Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount.

    Sterling received a 8.19 overall rating for December, with his month-high five goals the standout statistic. 

    However, he has also ranked first across the whole Premier League when it comes to shots on target - a sign the energetic forward is becoming more and more comfortable in front of goal.

    His fantastic form has coincided with Manchester City sitting 10 points clear at the top of the Premier League table, opening up a sizeable gap on the chasing pack of Chelsea and Liverpool.

