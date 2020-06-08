City Xtra
Man City starlet 'impressing' coaching staff during first training sessions - describes Pep Guardiola as "so detailed"

Freddie Pye

Manchester City and England youth star Cole Palmer has been impressing the coaching staff during training sessions with the first-team recently, and has described the sessions as "so detailed", while speaking with 'TheSecretScout'.

The England U18 midfielder has been called up to train with Pep Guardiola's first-team for the first time in recent days, as the squad prepares for the return of Premier League football in just over a weeks time.

When speaking exclusively to popular youth football hub 'TheSecretScout' on his sessions with Pep Guardiola, Cole Palmer stated: "It's very good. You learn so much in a very short period of time and especially from the players - it's crazy! So detailed!"

EZr7HQ4WoAA6jTE

It is also understood that Pep Guardiola 'likes' the quality and showing of Palmer during recent sessions, and coaching staff at Manchester City are 'impressed' by the teenager.

The 18-year-old has had a seriously impressive campaign for Manchester City in the U18 Premier League this season, scoring 15 goals and registering five assists in just 14 appearances for the side.

-----

