Man City starlet 'impressing' coaching staff during first training sessions - describes Pep Guardiola as "so detailed"

Manchester City and England youth star Cole Palmer has been impressing the coaching staff during training sessions with the first-team recently, and has described the sessions as "so detailed", while speaking with 'TheSecretScout'.

The England U18 midfielder has been called up to train with Pep Guardiola's first-team for the first time in recent days, as the squad prepares for the return of Premier League football in just over a weeks time.

When speaking exclusively to popular youth football hub 'TheSecretScout' on his sessions with Pep Guardiola, Cole Palmer stated: "It's very good. You learn so much in a very short period of time and especially from the players - it's crazy! So detailed!"

It is also understood that Pep Guardiola 'likes' the quality and showing of Palmer during recent sessions, and coaching staff at Manchester City are 'impressed' by the teenager.

The 18-year-old has had a seriously impressive campaign for Manchester City in the U18 Premier League this season, scoring 15 goals and registering five assists in just 14 appearances for the side.

