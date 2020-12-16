Man City star's contract a 'work in progress' - club are 'convinced' the player 'will sign' a new deal

Kevin De Bruyne's potential contract renewal at Manchester City remains a 'work in progress', as per the latest reporting from Fabrizio Romano on the Here We Go Podcast this week.

The Belgian midfielder is known to have entered contract negotiations over a new deal at the Etihad Stadium, that some reports claim could take him through to June 2025 with the Etihad club.

De Bruyne himself confirmed during the last international break that he was handling the talks with the Manchester City hierarchy himself, putting this down to his desire to remain at the Premier League side for the foreseeable future.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided the latest on the progression of these contract negotiations during the latest episode of the Here We Go Podcast. It is claimed that Kevin De Bruyne's renewal remains a 'work in progress', however the two parties are 'really close' to a final agreement.

Romano goes on to suggest that everything surrounding the new deal will be sorted in the next few weeks, and that Manchester City themselves are 'convinced' he will sign 'really soon'.

De Bruyne has played an internal part in all of Manchester City's success under Pep Guardiola, since the Catalan's arrival at the club in the summer of 2016. Securing back-to-back Premier League trophies, amid a whole host of individual accolades, the Belgian midfielder has established himself as one of the very best midfielders in world football.

