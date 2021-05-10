Man City Star's Representatives Spark 'New Direct Contacts' Over Summer Switch - Player Prepared to Reduce Salary

Sergio Aguero is prepared to reduce his salary in order to secure a move to FC Barcelona this summer, while the player's representatives are already making steps forward to seek a deal for their client, according to the latest information on Monday.

Sergio Aguero is prepared to reduce his salary in order to secure a move to FC Barcelona this summer, while the player's representatives are already making steps forward to seek a deal for their client, according to the latest information on Monday.

The Argentine forward is set to leave Manchester City upon the expiry of his contract in June, after over a decade of service to the Etihad club - service that has seen him establish himself as the all-time leading goalscorer in the club's history.

But now, after Manchester City's decision to let their legendary forward leave on a free transfer this summer, Aguero and his representatives are working on his desired move to La Liga and a reunion with close friend and compatriot Lionel Messi.

READ MORE: Sergio Aguero offers apology following penalty blunder

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola's fiery response after Raheem Sterling penalty claims

According to the information of transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, writing in his Monday column for CBS Sports, Sergio Aguero's representatives have had 'new direct contacts' with the relevant officials at Barcelona.

Romano continues by reporting that the 32 year-old is prepared to reduce his salary in order to make the deal work and secure a link-up with fellow Argentine and close friend Lionel Messi.

Despite the advancing nature of the talks between all relevant parties, the report in CBS states that the final decision will only be made by Barcelona at the end of the season, while one would expect the Aguero camp to keep things private and allow for their player to focus on the remaining duties at Manchester City.

READ MORE: Why Kevin de Bruyne missed the Chelsea match

READ MORE: Harry Kane heaps praise on Phil Foden and Manchester City

Despite his scintillating record during his 10-year spell at the Etihad Stadium, Sergio Aguero's final season in Sky Blue has been somewhat underwhelming, largely due to a string of injury problems and complications surrounding Covid-19.

Most recently, and despite scoring in the previous Premier League outing against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, Sergio Aguero squandered a golden opportunity to secure his fifth top-flight title from the penalty spot against Chelsea last Saturday.

The former Atletico Madrid forward felt obliged to offer his apology to Manchester City supporters on social media after the game, stating, "I would like to apologise to my teammates, staff and supporters for missing the penalty. It was a bad decision and I take full responsibility."

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra