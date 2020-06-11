Man City step up training with friendly at Etihad Stadium involving first-team players

Manchester City have stepped up preparations for the return of the Premier League with a friendly fixture involving first-team players at the Etihad Stadium, as revealed by club groundsman Lee Jackson on Twitter.

Pep Guardiola's side are just six days away from their first game under 'Project Restart' as they take on Mikel Arteta's Arsenal at the Etihad next Wednesday - the second game to mark the return of the competition since its postponement due to COVID-19.

As revealed by Manchester City groundsman Lee Jackson on Twitter earlier today, the Premier League champions appear to have taken part in their first friendly fixture at the Etihad. The two teams, made up of players from the first-team squad, featured in their respective home and third kits, in front of no fans and with a member of training staff officiating the game.

(Photo via Lee Jackson)

Judging by the photo above, the following players seemed to have played some part in the game:

Ederson, Nicolas Otamendi, Raheem Sterling, Joao Cancelo, Felix Nmecha, Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Sergio Aguero, David Silva, Fernandinho, Bernardo Silva, and Leroy Sane.

The final score of the fixture is currently unknown, as is the confirmed list of payers involved in each side.

City's opponents on Wednesday night, Arsenal, took part in their latest friendly on Wednesday afternoon as they took on Brentford behind closed doors at the Emirates Stadium. The Championship side won the game 3-2.

