City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Man City step up training with friendly at Etihad Stadium involving first-team players

Freddie Pye

Manchester City have stepped up preparations for the return of the Premier League with a friendly fixture involving first-team players at the Etihad Stadium, as revealed by club groundsman Lee Jackson on Twitter.

Pep Guardiola's side are just six days away from their first game under 'Project Restart' as they take on Mikel Arteta's Arsenal at the Etihad next Wednesday - the second game to mark the return of the competition since its postponement due to COVID-19.

As revealed by Manchester City groundsman Lee Jackson on Twitter earlier today, the Premier League champions appear to have taken part in their first friendly fixture at the Etihad. The two teams, made up of players from the first-team squad, featured in their respective home and third kits, in front of no fans and with a member of training staff officiating the game.

EaPMt5uWAAQGNgb
(Photo via Lee Jackson)

Judging by the photo above, the following players seemed to have played some part in the game:

Ederson, Nicolas Otamendi, Raheem Sterling, Joao Cancelo, Felix Nmecha, Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Sergio Aguero, David Silva, Fernandinho, Bernardo Silva, and Leroy Sane.

The final score of the fixture is currently unknown, as is the confirmed list of payers involved in each side.

City's opponents on Wednesday night, Arsenal, took part in their latest friendly on Wednesday afternoon as they took on Brentford behind closed doors at the Emirates Stadium. The Championship side won the game 3-2.

-----

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

We’ve been nominated for an award at the 2020 Football Blogging Awards - to support City Xtra, simply click HERE and head to ‘Best Club Content Creator - Premier League’, and vote ‘Man City Xtra’!

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

La Liga stars entourage 'already in contact' with Man City and Man United - player wants to leave

Manchester City and Manchester United have 'already been in contact' with Valencia winger Ferran Torres, after the player has expressed a desire to leave the club.

harryasiddall

Man City staff member's future 'closely linked' to Pep Guardiola

Details surrounding the contract agreed to by Manchester City's latest coaching recruit Juanma Lillo, have been revealed by Marca.

harryasiddall

Bundesliga star has been on Man City's radar for 'over a year' - would be an 'ideal signing'

Manchester City have had Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz 'on their radar' for 'over a year', according to Dean Jones of Bleacher Report.

Freddie Pye

by

bigalfromeccles

"If we receive offers, we will analyse them." - Lyon official discusses future of reported Man City target

Olympique Lyonnais sporting director, Juninho has opened up on the future of reported Manchester City target Houssem Aouar, as relayed by Get French Football News on Thursday morning.

Freddie Pye

Man City take action after 'senior players raised concerns' about coaching staff

The appointment of Juanma Lillo as Pep Guardiola's assistant followed 'concerns' from the players about the need for a new voice on the coaching staff, allege 90min.

markgough96

Man City 'enquire' about Real Madrid star - Chelsea, Tottenham, PSG & Juventus also interested

90min claim that Manchester City are among a host of European sides targeting Real Madrid full-back Achraf Hakimi, who is presently on loan at Borussia Dortmund.

markgough96

Man City to learn fate of CAS appeal in July

Manchester City's three-day appeal against their two-year Champions League ban concluded today - with a decision expected mid-July.

harryasiddall

"We are ready - we are training so, so much" - Man City star opens up as the Premier League prepares to return

Gabriel Jesus has spoken about his return to training ahead of Manchester City's return to the Premier League next weekend.

Danny Lardner

Man City the 'latest' to join the race for Brazilian star - PSG also interested

Manchester City have been labelled as the 'latest' club to be linked with Porto left-back Alex Telles.

Danny Lardner

Man City owners maintain interest in French club takeover - one possible option ruled out

The City Football Group maintain a keen interest in the takeover of a French club, specifically Ligue 2, however a move for AS Nancy looks to be completely out of the question, according to Romain Molina.

Freddie Pye