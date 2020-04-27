City Xtra
Man City still 'have the will' to add to CFG portfolio despite 'global crisis'

harryasiddall

Manchester City still 'have the will' to buy French club AS Nancy; however, the current COVID-19 crisis is holding up the deal, according to l'equipe as relayed by Sport Witness. 

Reports emerged earlier this year that the City Football Group were set to add Ligue 2 side AS Nancy to their roster of clubs. The deal was apparently close to completion; however, the current COVID-19 crisis has presented obvious challenges to that. 

fbl-fra-ligue1-nice-nancy (2)
(YANN COATSALIOU/AFP via Getty Images)

L'equipe say the current situation has 'not changed direction'; with a source within the City Football group also saying they still 'have the will' to buy the club whenever possible. 

The full statement from the reports source states: “There is still the will to buy AS Nancy. We are facing a global crisis. Today there are aspects that we do not control. But we haven’t changed direction.” 

-----

