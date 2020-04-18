Man City still owed 'significant' transfer fees from overseas clubs for three players

Several Premier League clubs, including Manchester City, have been left short of 'significant' fees for up to 54 players due to the collapse of TV deals in Europe according to the Daily Mail.

Broadcasters in Spain, Italy, and France have all missed payments to their respective leagues in the last month, leading to the knock-on effect of money failing to reach English sides for previous transfers.

(GEOFF CADDICK/AFP via Getty Images)

As most transfer fees are usually paid in instalments over the course of a players contract, there is still plenty of money yet to be paid; particularly for more costly transfers. Manchester City are reportedly still owed 'huge sums' money for the likes of Edin Dzeko, Nolito and Danilo.

Edin Dzeko left City for Roma in 2015 for a combined €15 million, showing just how far back these transfer instalment fees go. Other clubs such as Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham are also named in the article as having been affected.

There are fears that payments from broadcasters to clubs on the continent may not resume until June. One has to wonder how these missed payments will effect the finances of Premier League clubs dealing with their own money issues with the ongoing football hiatus.

-----

