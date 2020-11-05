SI.com
Man City striker previews 'direct confrontation' against Liverpool and City's Champions League hopes

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus offered his thoughts on the club's Champions League aspirations and the upcoming Premier League clash with Liverpool, speaking after the 3-0 victory against Olympiakos.

Jesus scored in City's opening game of the season, via a deflected strike in the 3-1 defeat of Wolves, but since missed eight matches with an injury.

Upon his return to first-team action off the bench against Greek side Olympiakos on Tuesday evening, the Brazilian forward looked as fit and determined as ever - no more so than when he scored the second goal of the match, with an unstoppable and ferocious near-post drive.

After the match, Jesus was focused on what lay ahead. "I think all the clubs want to win the Champions League. You need to have something extra to win it. We are creating that extra factor you need", he said.

"Every season we wish and fight for it. It didn't work in the last few seasons, but in football and life, you have another chance. This year, we have another opportunity to win it", Jesus added, alluding to City's poor Champions League record during Pep Guardiola's time in England so far.

Jesus then turned his attention to the Premier League game on Sunday afternoon. Liverpool visit the Etihad Stadium, and last season's champions are again sitting at the top of the league.

"It's a very important game for us - a direct confrontation against the leaders. We need to be very focused, play our way and try to win. We need to win those three points if we want to aspire to win the league again", said Jesus.

A victory for City would put the side only two points behind Liverpool, with a game in hand in City's favour. With Sergio Aguero's fitness in doubt, it will be interesting to see if Jesus is fit enough to start, or if Guardiola will be cautious and opt to use the Brazilian from the bench.

