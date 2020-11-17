Man City striker 'willing' to make Barcelona switch next summer - negotiations can begin from January

One ongoing contract situation that is certainly beginning to draw the attention of fans is that of Sergio Aguero, whose current deal expires at the end of the 2020/21 season - and a new club has been drawn into the conversation for the Argentine forward.

Many have suggested that should the 32-year-old leave the Etihad Stadium, his next move would be away from Europe, and possibly back to Argentina to finish the rest of his career. However, should that move come at the end of his current contract, one would expect Aguero to want to continue at the very top of elite competition.

According to Jose Alvarez, who is known to be close to the player, Sergio Aguero would be 'willing' to play for Barcelona next season, and thus play alongside his friend Lionel Messi. As commonly know, from January, Aguero is able start negotiating with clubs due to the expiry of his contract at the end of the campaign - including Barça, to move to Camp Nou for free next season.

Given the current financial climate at the La Liga club, it is difficult to imagine a scenario where Sergio Aguero is signed and Lionel Messi is also retained. In recent weeks, there have been plenty of issues regarding proposed salary cuts among players, further highlighting the struggles being faced at Barcelona amid the financial implications of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Perhaps a move realistic or believable scenario would be one where Aguero's friend Lionel makes the trip to England...

I'd say that's the one to keep a real eye on in January.

