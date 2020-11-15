Man City suffer additional injury scare with forward sustaining 'problem' on international duty

Manchester City have sustained another possible injury problem on Saturday, with forward Raheem Sterling picking up a 'problem' in training for England ahead of their Nations League clash with Belgium on Sunday evening, according to the Telegraph.

City have been very unfortunate so far this season in terms of injury problems sustained by members of their first-team squad, with the side recording a Premier League-high 16 injuries so far this season.

Manager Pep Guardiola has been very vocal of his stance on the hectic fixture schedule and the scrapping of the five-substitution rule prior to the start of the new campaign, and the Catalan has suggested on multiple occasions that both have played a major part in a drastic increase in muscle injuries this season.

Manchester City have received an additional injury scare in the same international break this weekend, with Raheem Sterling reportedly picking up a 'problem' during training with England ahead of their clash with Belgium on Sunday afternoon. Although the forward trained with the side, he picked up an issue that has now thrown him into doubt ahead of the Nations League clash.

This is the second injury problem City have seen in one of their players this break, with Nathan Ake returning to Manchester earlier in the week, after sustaining a suspected hamstring injury for the Netherlands against Spain - just six minutes into the game.

