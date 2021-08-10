Man City Suffer Blow Ahead of Premier League Opener Against Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane is expected to be available for selection as they prepare to face Premier League champions Manchester City on Sunday afternoon, reports Sky Sports.

Kane has been widely linked with a move to City this summer after making clear his desire to leave Spurs, and he only returned to training on Saturday morning after initially not showing up.

With an extended pre-season break expected following England reaching the European Championship final, there were questions marks over Kane's fitness and Spurs willingness to play the club captain in the opening Premier League game.

However, Sky Sports' report is potentially bad news for City, as not only may they have to face last season's Golden Boot winner, but it suggests a transfer is not close to being completed.

Speaking last Friday, City manager Pep Guardiola confessed to his interest in signing Kane, and made clear that a deal ultimately rests with Tottenham's willingness to negotiate.

"He is a player for Tottenham and if Tottenham don't want to negotiate, it is finished", the Catalan said.

Any deal for Kane will require City to break their transfer record for the second time this summer, after the arrival of Jack Grealish from Aston Villa for £100 million.

Other reports today have suggested that City remain confident in landing the Spurs and England captain, even if negotiations with Daniel Levy will remain ongoing for much of the transfer window.

City fans who watched the club's 1-0 defeat to Leicester City in Sunday's Community Shield clash will know only too well the club's need for a player of Kane's quality up-front, especially following Sergio Aguero's departure.

