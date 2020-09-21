Man City suffer double blow ahead of Wolves clash - one player sustains head injury

Manchester City have suffered an additional double blow in the build-up to their clash with Wolves in the Premier League on Monday night, with both Ilkay Gundogan and Eric Garcia set to be ruled out of the opening fixture for Pep Guardiola's side.

Preparations have been less than straight forward in the run-up to the league opener, with positive coronavirus tests and lingering injury problems causing severe selection headaches for Pep Guardiola - who himself has had a less than ideal preparation period after entering a period of a self-isolation following a trip to Barcelona in early September.

As per an official club statement, Ilkay Gundogan will miss the fixture after testing positive for Covid-19 in the previous round of testing - believed to be on Friday, as per the Telegraph. In addition, Eric Garcia will also miss the fixture, with some suggesting it was due to an imminent move to Barcelona. However, according to Oriol Domenech, that is not the case and is due to the fact that the Spaniard has sustained a head injury that required 17 stitches.

The aforementioned pair join Aymeric Laporte who is struggling for match fitness after a period of self-isolation following his own positive Covid-19 test, as well as Sergio Aguero. The Argentine striker is expected to return to full first-team training in the coming weeks as he speeds up his recovery from a knee injury sustained shortly after the restart of football in June.

