Man City suffer double setback in pursuit of Sergio Aguero replacement this suffer

Clubs pursuing Erling Haaland and Harry Kane have been made aware of the enormous financial demands they need to fulfil for a deal to go through, as per the latest information from England this week.

Top forwards are in hot demand heading into the summer transfer window with a host of major European clubs such as Manchester City, Real Madrid, Manchester United in for the likes of Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland and Tottenham’s Harry Kane.

Both players command massive transfer fees and wage bills, which would be difficult for any club to fulfil, especially during the times of a pandemic when the entire football community has been hit in a financial context.

According to a report featured in the Athletic, clubs pursuing Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland have been made aware of the enormous wage demands of the player which would ‘break wage structures across Europe’. Any deal involving the Norwegian forward would include a huge basic weekly wage, various performance-based bonuses, lucrative image rights and substantial agent fees.

Especially for the English clubs like Manchester City and Manchester United who are in the race to sign the 20-year-old Borussia Dortmund prodigy, demands made by the forward’s camp are ‘in excess of what their current top earners are on’. This could be a deciding factor for the clubs as it would mean risking the locker room harmony and the club wage structure for the foreseeable future.

Kevin De Bruyne is currently Manchester City’s highest-paid player owing to his latest contract extension and signing a 20 year old forward with a wage demand higher than the league’s best player will prove to be a huge dilemma for the top officials in Manchester.

As for Tottenham’s Harry Kane, Club Chairman Daniel levy who has a reputation of being a stubborn negotiator ‘will not sell the forward to another English club'. This seriously smashes any hopes of the Manchester City officials wanting to bring the Englishman to the Etihad. Within the industry, a staggering £120 million transfer fee has been proposed for anyone who wants to take away Tottenham’s target man.

Earlier this week, Harry Kane was rumoured to be ready to hand in a transfer request after being frustrated with the lack of silverware at the North London Club. The 27 year old still has three years left on his contract meaning Tottenham are in no hurry to sell.

