Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
Search

Man City Suffer Major Injury Blow During Champions League Training Ahead of Chelsea Clash

Manchester City have suffered a major injury blow in the build-up to the Champions League final against Chelsea on Saturday night.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

The squad have been training at the Estadio do Dragao ahead of the clash on Saturday night, and according to emerging reports from Portugal, have been hit with a major blow.

Speaking during a press conference, there had been no suggestion of any issues concerning the fitness of the team, however during the open training session in front of the media, one player appears to have left the field struggling with a problem.

READ MORE: Barcelona legend reveals 'regret' at not joining Man City in 2017

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano provides crucial update on Pep Guardiola's future

According to the information of journalist Marcelo Bechler, Germany international midfielder Ilkay Gundogan left Manchester City training limping.

It is reported that the 30 year-old appeared to be suffering from a muscle problem in his thigh, after a collision during training.

No further details of the situation have since emerged, and with the press conference having already taken place, one can only expect that we will found out the true extent shortly before kick-off on Saturday night, when Pep Guardiola will address broadcast media.

READ MORE: Agent reveals Man City possibility to client during restaurant meeting

READ MORE: Kyle Walker reveals Man City 'turmoil' following defeats

Further footage of Ilkay Gundogan leaving the field of play after the open training session has emerged on social media taken from a live stream of the session, and appears to indicate the player suffering from a very minor limp.

One would suspect that this is merely an impact injury, however at this stage, it is relatively difficult to make any certain conclusions.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

sipa_32839687
News

John Stones Opens Up on Resurgence at Man City and Looks Ahead to Chelsea Clash

1002876798
Match Coverage

John Stones, Oleksandr Zinchenko And Phil Foden To Start! - Predicted Team: Manchester City Vs Chelsea (UCL Final)

1000013730
News

Latest on Ilkay Gundogan Provides Encouraging News For Man City Ahead of Champions League Final

40326872
News

Pep Guardiola Reveals The Key Reason He Decided To Extend His Man City Contract

1000485561
News

Man City Suffer Major Injury Blow During Champions League Training Ahead of Chelsea Clash

training-7-dias
News

Ruben Dias Provides Impressive Insight Into Winning Mentality Stressing Man City Captaincy Possibility

sipa_33492652
News

Pep Guardiola Makes Crucial Statement Over Man City Future Amid Reported Barcelona Interest

46806556
News

What Pep Guardiola Has Admitted About a Possible Penalty Shoot-Out Against Chelsea in the Champions League Final