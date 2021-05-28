Man City Suffer Major Injury Blow During Champions League Training Ahead of Chelsea Clash

Manchester City have suffered a major injury blow in the build-up to the Champions League final against Chelsea on Saturday night.

The squad have been training at the Estadio do Dragao ahead of the clash on Saturday night, and according to emerging reports from Portugal, have been hit with a major blow.

Speaking during a press conference, there had been no suggestion of any issues concerning the fitness of the team, however during the open training session in front of the media, one player appears to have left the field struggling with a problem.

According to the information of journalist Marcelo Bechler, Germany international midfielder Ilkay Gundogan left Manchester City training limping.

It is reported that the 30 year-old appeared to be suffering from a muscle problem in his thigh, after a collision during training.

No further details of the situation have since emerged, and with the press conference having already taken place, one can only expect that we will found out the true extent shortly before kick-off on Saturday night, when Pep Guardiola will address broadcast media.

Further footage of Ilkay Gundogan leaving the field of play after the open training session has emerged on social media taken from a live stream of the session, and appears to indicate the player suffering from a very minor limp.

One would suspect that this is merely an impact injury, however at this stage, it is relatively difficult to make any certain conclusions.

