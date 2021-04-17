Man City suffer major injury scare to key player during Chelsea clash

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has hobbled off with what looks like an ankle injury in the club's FA Cup semi-final with Chelsea on Saturday evening.

The Belgian completed the first 45 minutes but was forced off only five minutes into the second half - going down following a tackle from Chelsea's Ngolo Kante.

After signalling to the sidelines, the medical team came on to the field to assess him before he was replaced by Phil Foden.

We're yet to know the full extent of the problem, but the midfielder did look in some discomfort when leaving the field assisted by the medical team.

De Bruyne did complete a full 90 minutes in midweeks game against Borussia Dortmund and could possibly be suffering with some fatigue from that night.

With an important Carabao Cup final with Tottenham Hotspur and two legs of a Champions League semi-final with Paris Saint-Germain coming up, it will certainly be a worry for the Manchester City fans to see their star player limp off the field.

The midfielder has recently signed a new contract extension at the club, keeping him in Manchester until 2025, while he has also recently been promoted to a leadership role alongside club captain Fernandinho such is his importance to Pep Guardiola's squad.

