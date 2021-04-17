NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
Search

Man City suffer major injury scare to key player during Chelsea clash

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has hobbled off with what looks like an ankle injury in the club's FA Cup semi-final with Chelsea on Saturday evening.
Author:
Publish date:

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has hobbled off with what looks like an ankle injury in the club's FA Cup semi-final with Chelsea on Saturday evening.

The Belgian completed the first 45 minutes but was forced off only five minutes into the second half - going down following a tackle from Chelsea's Ngolo Kante.

After signalling to the sidelines, the medical team came on to the field to assess him before he was replaced by Phil Foden.

We're yet to know the full extent of the problem, but the midfielder did look in some discomfort when leaving the field assisted by the medical team.

De Bruyne did complete a full 90 minutes in midweeks game against Borussia Dortmund and could possibly be suffering with some fatigue from that night.

With an important Carabao Cup final with Tottenham Hotspur and two legs of a Champions League semi-final with Paris Saint-Germain coming up, it will certainly be a worry for the Manchester City fans to see their star player limp off the field.

The midfielder has recently signed a new contract extension at the club, keeping him in Manchester until 2025, while he has also recently been promoted to a leadership role alongside club captain Fernandinho such is his importance to Pep Guardiola's squad.

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

1002166012
News

Man City suffer major injury scare to key player during Chelsea clash

WhatsApp Image 2021-04-17 at 16.22.10
Match Coverage

Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez dropped, Zack Steffen in goal! - Manchester City vs Chelsea (Team News)

sipa_32835274
Match Coverage

Early Chelsea team news as two key players ruled out for Man City clash ahead of kick-off

sipa_32933583
Transfer Rumours

Man City had staggering €60M bid rejected by European giants for key player last summer

sipa_32869214
News

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel reveals details and conversation of a dinner with Man City's Pep Guardiola

sipa_32418312
News

Early Man City team news as one player confirmed to start vs Chelsea in FA Cup semi-final

sipa_32915913
News

Pep Guardiola credits one key Man City star for club's "incredible years, amount of titles, breaking records"

1002121685
News

Man City star set to triple wages in new contract until 2026 - club 'keen' to reflect importance in fresh terms