Manchester City officials believe that Arsenal are the club leading the plot to have their UEFA ban upheld next season, according to the Mirror.

City are said to have suspicions that the North London side may have inspired the other eight clubs to join them in writing to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. This information reportedly comes from a number of trusted sources, who are convinced that the move was initiated by the Gunners.

Arsenal have since refused to comment on these rumours, but are understood to be ready to deny their involvement should City contact them about the issue.

(PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images)

This comes as Manchester City’s appeal to CAS was temporarily put on hold due to the escalating COVID-19 crisis, which may potentially ensure that their punishment is suspended until after next season.

It appears that this potential suspension has meant a number of clubs vying for Champions League qualification are now seeking to ramp up the pressure on UEFA. Indeed, this is not the first time that City have come to blows with a rival over the issue.

Reports have also emerged of surprise at the Etihad Stadium following Liverpool’s decision to join the other seven clubs in their protests, particularly given that the league leaders have already qualified for next year’s Champions League.

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

This latest revelation represents a further breakdown in relations between City and another Premier League rival. Arsenal have had a long-standing dispute with the Blues over Sheikh Mansour’s extensive investment into the club.

Tensions have again emerged with the recent signing of Pep Guardiola’s assistant, Mikel Arteta, as Arsenal’s new manager midway through the season.

Whatever the outcome of the CAS appeal, it appears that Manchester City will be unimpressed by the behaviour of a number of fellow English clubs following their ban.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra