Man City take action after 'senior players raised concerns' about coaching staff
markgough96
Manchester City's appointment of Juanma Lillo as Pep Guardiola's new assistant manager followed 'concerns' from the players at the need for a new voice on the coaching staff, claim 90min.
Since Mikel Arteta departed to become Arsenal's first-team manager, City had not appointed a replacement, with first-team coach Rodolfo Borrell deputising as Pep's assistant until Lillo's appointment.
90min allege that senior players had 'raised concerns' during this period about the need for a new voice within the coaching staff.
A source close to the club is cited as stating: 'This could be huge for City, a fresh voice is something the players wanted – they love Pep and his ideas, but sometimes if you have heard something for so many seasons a new set of ideas or explained in a slightly different manner could be beneficial.'
This quote suggests that there was not any discontent within the squad, but that instead there existed a shared wisdom that a different perspective could prove helpful due to void left by Arteta's absence.
