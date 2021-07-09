Sports Illustrated home
Man City Target Drops Major Transfer Hint in Phil Foden Conversation Following England Semi-Final Victory

Aston Villa skipper Jack Grealish was spotted talking to Phil Foden after England's 2-1 win over Denmark in the semi-final of the European Championships.
The 25-year has been heavily linked with a record move to Manchester City this summer, with the Sky Blues ready to smash their record transfer fee by signing the Villa academy graduate.

Grealish and Foden both came on for the Three Lions on Wednesday night, as Gareth Southgate's side set up a meeting with Italy in the final on Sunday.

After full-time, the duo were spotted embracing by cameras as the entire England squad rejoiced at their historic victory in front of their fans at Wembley.

In an interview with the England National Team, Foden was asked what was discussed in his brief exchange with his international teammate.

The 21-year-old said: "I just said to him I can’t believe we’ve made it to the European Championship final and it was nice to share that moment with him, he’s such a special player," as quoted by Manchester Evening News.

The Stockport-born midfielder went on to praise Grealish and shed some light onto the pair's relationship in and around the training ground. 

He added: "After training, me and Jack Grealish love to just spray the ball in the air, keep it up and don't let it touch the ground.

"We try and fit that in after training, the coaches aren't too happy, but we always try and do it after training."

It is surely set to be a interesting set of weeks ahead of Grealish, who is reportedly nearing a £88 million move to the Etihad Stadium.

