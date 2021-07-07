Man City Target Harry Kane Makes Honest Raheem Sterling Admission During Fresh Interview

Tottenham talisman Harry Kane has heaped praise on the Manchester City star following the latter's blistering start to the European Championships.

The pair starred on Saturday night as the Three Lions sealed an emphatic 4-0 win over Ukraine in the quarter-final, with Sterling setting up Kane for the opener within five minutes.

Sterling has been one of the best players at the tournament, registering three goals and an assist, whereas Kane has found his goal-scoring touch in the knock-out stages after failing to find the back of the net in the group-stage.

The pair have formed a deadly attack partnership for their country, and they could be lining alongside each other on club level, with Kane being heavily linked with a blockbuster move to the Etihad Stadium this summer.

READ MORE: Benjamin Mendy identified as possible target by Italian giants

READ MORE: Significant updates on the injury status of Kevin de Bruyne

Ahead of his side's semi-final meeting with Denmark on Wednesday, the 27-year-old said, in an interview with talkSPORT: "Me and Raheem [Sterling] get on really well, we’ve had a great partnership for a long time with England, we’ve known each other a long time."

Before the tournament got underway, Gareth Southgate's inclusion of Sterling in the England squad was questioned by many - with the winger having lost his place in Pep Guardiola's starting XI in the closing stages of the 2020/21 campaign.

Kane added: "People maybe underestimate him [Sterling] as a person and as a leader. He's one of the focal players in this team. He's had great experience from a young age and at the highest level for club and country.

READ MORE: Raheem Sterling speaks of his Man City form while on England duty

READ MORE: Tottenham director provides major update on Harry Kane future

"It's great to see him [Sterling] scoring goals and play the way he's playing. He has been exceptional so far in this tournament and is a big part of our success."

It could prove to be a crucial few weeks ahead for Kane, as he looks to guide England to international glory amid rumours linking him with a move to Manchester.

Sterling, on the other hand, will hold contract talks with the Premier League champions when the two parties next speak, which will be after his holidays following the European Championships.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra