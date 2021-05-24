Man City Target Jack Grealish Urged to 'Move On' from Aston Villa This Summer - City Stance Revealed

Manchester City are understood to be retaining a 'strong interest' in Aston Villa and England star Jack Grealish, as the summer transfer window edges ever closer.

The Etihad club are reportedly eyeing Jack Grealish as one of their big targets in the summer transfer window.

The 25-year-old midfielder has had an impressive run in the 2020/2021 season, in which he has made 26 Premier League appearances for Aston Villa, scoring six goals and assisting 12 in the process.

Kevin Campbell recently spoke about Jack Grealish with Football Insider and insisted that the England international should make 'the next move' soon.

He compared the midfielder to Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane, and stated that he should play for 'one of the big boys'. Here's what he had to say:

“Grealish signed a new contract at the beginning of the season and I think it was a case of the club protecting themselves. Yes, Grealish would have been given a well-deserved bump on his salary but it was all about the club protecting their biggest asset. I think the time has come for Grealish, like Kane, to make the next move."

READ MORE: An exclusive look into Man City's 2021/2022 kits

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola's teary response when discussing Sergio Aguero

Jack Grealish has to fight for a spot in Garth Southgate's England squad, but Campbell believes that he should be one of the first names on the team sheet. The latter thinks that playing for a big club will help draw more attention towards Grealish's game.

Cambell further said, “He has a huge amount of quality and should be one of the first names on the team sheet with England and the fact that he isn’t is ridiculous. Sometimes you only get the recognition when you make the big move. If you perform at one of the big boys, you get all of the attention".

Perhaps more interestingly, Football Insider quote a Manchester City source who informed them that the Etihad club retain a 'strong interest' in Jack Grealish, and plan to submit a 'huge' bid when the transfer window opens in the coming weeks.

Since Manchester City's interest in Grealish is no secret, Cambell took the opportunity to ask if the Premier League champions will pull the trigger. He asserted that a move to Man City would significantly boost the player's estimated value.

READ MORE: 2021/2022 Man City home kit leaked on PUMA website

READ MORE: Harry Kane to Man City for £100M+ labelled 'real possibility'

“Will a Man City pull the trigger? He is an incredible player and if he goes to City his estimation would go up even more. Grealish is doing great things at Villa but I just think the time has come for him to move on and I expect a big boy to sign him", concluded Campbell.

Earlier this month, reports suggested that Man City is preparing to submit a bit for Jack Grealish and a proven world-class striker. However, their current plans remain hinged on the upcoming Champions League final against Chelsea. Man City will spearhead the pursuit of Grealish if they win the prestigious European tournament next weekend.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra