SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

Man City teenager set to make senior team debut in the Carabao cup

Shruti Sadbhav

Man City youngster Liam Delap was on the bench when Pep Guardiola’s men faced Wolves in their opening match of the season earlier this week. The latest reports now suggest that the 17-year-old striker is all set to make his debut in the senior squad on Thursday when the club will face Bournemouth in the third round of Carabao Cup competition.

Delap, along with the likes of Tommy Doyle, Felix Nmecha, Adrian Bernabe, Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Cole Palmer, is under ‘special consideration’ and could be named in the squad that will kickstart Man City’s EFL Cup campaign.

On Monday, following victory over Wolves at Molineux, Pep Guardiola confirmed that he would rely on the City Academy graduates to represent the club in the competition on Thursday night, and reportedly sees Delap as one of his best options.

manchester-city-v-stoke-city-premier-league-cup-final (2)

“Against Bournemouth we will play mostly players in the academy and try to keep energy for the Premier League. With the lack of preparation and seven players out, we have to keep the players who played today as fresh as possible. We will see how the players recover. We won the Carabao Cup three times, and we want to win again, but we will have to see.”

Liam, son of former Stoke City and Republic of Ireland star Rory Delap, moved to Man City from Derby County last year. Since then, he quickly rose through the ranks and impressed the academy coaches with his speed, skills, and hunger for goals. This further led to Guardiola calling-up Delap to train with the first team.

In the absence of City’s star striker Sergio Aguero – who is currently recovering from a serious leg injury – Guardiola has high expectations from the England Under 17 International. Hence, it will be interesting to see what’s in store for Liam Delap as Man City gear up for their second match this week. 

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Pep Guardiola decides to give up interest in Napoli star - two alternatives identified

Pep Guardiola has decided, along with Manchester City, to give up on attempting to sign Kalidou Koulibaly.

Adam Booker

Man City make €70 million offer for La Liga centre-back - French side set to make 20% of the total fee

Manchester City have made an offer worth €70 million for Sevilla centre-back Jules Koundé.

harryasiddall

Five Things We Learned: Wolves 1-3 Manchester City (Premier League)

Manchester City began the season well by recording a hard-fought away victory over a formidable Wolves side. Here's five things we learned from last night’s victory...

Brandon Evans

Man City want to lower the cost of Sevilla centre-back by offering defender in the deal

Dani Gil of Mundo Deportivo reports that Manchester City want to lower the cost of a deal for Jules Koundé and are studying the option of including Nicolas Otamendi in a proposal.

Adam Booker

Man City's pursuit of Napoli centre-back has 'not collapsed yet'

Fabrizio Romano reports that Manchester City’s deal for Napoli centre-half Kalidou Koulibaly has not collapsed yet.

Adam Booker

Man City defender 'very close' to leaving the club

Manchester City defender Eric Garcia is reportedly 'very close' to sealing a move to his boyhood club Barcelona FC, and his transfer to the La Liga side could be announced soon.

Shruti Sadbhav

Player Ratings: Wolves 1-3 Manchester City (Premier League)

Manchester City dispatched Wolves to become the first team to win ten consecutive Premier League opening matches.

Nathan Allen

Debut for Nathan Aké! - Wolves vs Manchester City (Team News)

Manchester City face a tricky test away at Molineux to take on Wolves in their opening Premier League fixture of the season. Tonights opposition did the double over the Blues last season so Pep Guardiola will know just how much of a threat they can be.

harryasiddall

Sevilla director of football confirms bid for star centre-back - Man City known to be interested

Sevilla's Director of Football, Monchi has confirmed the interest and a bid for Jules Kounde (21) - presumed to be from Manchester City, after the Premier League have intensified their interest in the French centre-back in recent days.

Freddie Pye

Man City suffer double blow ahead of Wolves clash - one player sustains head injury

Manchester City have suffered an additional double blow in the build-up to their clash with Wolves in the Premier League on Monday night, with both Ilkay Gundogan and Eric Garcia set to be ruled out of the opening fixture for Pep Guardiola's side.

Freddie Pye