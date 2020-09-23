Man City teenager set to make senior team debut in the Carabao cup

Man City youngster Liam Delap was on the bench when Pep Guardiola’s men faced Wolves in their opening match of the season earlier this week. The latest reports now suggest that the 17-year-old striker is all set to make his debut in the senior squad on Thursday when the club will face Bournemouth in the third round of Carabao Cup competition.

Delap, along with the likes of Tommy Doyle, Felix Nmecha, Adrian Bernabe, Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Cole Palmer, is under ‘special consideration’ and could be named in the squad that will kickstart Man City’s EFL Cup campaign.

On Monday, following victory over Wolves at Molineux, Pep Guardiola confirmed that he would rely on the City Academy graduates to represent the club in the competition on Thursday night, and reportedly sees Delap as one of his best options.

“Against Bournemouth we will play mostly players in the academy and try to keep energy for the Premier League. With the lack of preparation and seven players out, we have to keep the players who played today as fresh as possible. We will see how the players recover. We won the Carabao Cup three times, and we want to win again, but we will have to see.”

Liam, son of former Stoke City and Republic of Ireland star Rory Delap, moved to Man City from Derby County last year. Since then, he quickly rose through the ranks and impressed the academy coaches with his speed, skills, and hunger for goals. This further led to Guardiola calling-up Delap to train with the first team.

In the absence of City’s star striker Sergio Aguero – who is currently recovering from a serious leg injury – Guardiola has high expectations from the England Under 17 International. Hence, it will be interesting to see what’s in store for Liam Delap as Man City gear up for their second match this week.

