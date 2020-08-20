SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

Man City to bring in new goalkeeper to act as understudy to Ederson - player not content with back-up and wants to challenge

Jack Walker

Zack Steffen will be understudy to Ederson in the Man City squad net season, with Scott Carson returning for another season on loan, as third-choice stopper, according to Stuart Brennan from the MEN.

Claudio Bravo left Manchester City earlier this week after his contract expired, with the 37-year-old reportedly heading to Real Betis, to team up with fellow Chilean and ex-City boss Manuel Pellegrini.

fortuna-duesseldorf-v-rayo-vallecano-pre-season-friendly

His replacement as back-up goalie is Zack Steffen (25), who spent last season on loan at Fortuna Dusseldorf after arriving at Manchester City from Columbus Crew in July 2019. The American shot-stopper made 17 Bundesliga appearances in a season hampered by a persistent knee injury.

Steffen performed well when fit, with Dusseldorf reportedly interested in securing another loan deal; however, it is believed that he will remain in Manchester and take over from Claudio Bravo as Manchester City's number two keeper. 

The US international is however keen to challenge Ederson for the number one spot in the Manchester City squad, and will not be content just acting as a back-up to the Brazilian number one.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Barcelona making moves to 'advance the signing' of Man City centre-back

La Liga runners-up Barcelona are making moves to “advance the signing” of Manchester City defender Eric García this week.

Hamish MacRae

Kalidou Koulibaly 'awaiting green light' ahead of potential Man City switch - clubs discuss 'performance-related' bonuses

After a day of back and forth in the Kalidou Koulibaly saga, what followed was always going to be less exciting - or that's what we'd made ourselves believe. Quite the opposite, as Thursday has kicked-off with plenty of information from Italy on the ongoing Kalidou Koulibaly saga.

Freddie Pye

Left back to return to Man City in the hope of first team minutes

Manchester City left-back Angeliño is set to return to the club following the completion of his loan to German side RB Leipzig, and harbours hope of first team action under Pep Guardiola next season.

Hamish MacRae

Man City to bring in new goalkeeper to compete with Ederson next season - The Daily Transfer Round-Up | #24

Another day of Manchester City transfer news rumbled on and with it came a ton of exciting stories. We got big updates on the Kalidou Koulibaly saga as well some more defensive reinforcements on the flank. We also had stories break about a possible competitor for the top goalkeeping spot.

Adam Booker

Man City have 'shown more interest' in key Man United target

Manchester City have reportedly shown more interest than cross-city rivals Manchester United in Aston Villa star Jack Grealish (24) at this point in time.

Jack Walker

Man City set to miss opening weekend of the Premier League after being granted an extended break

Manchester City are set to miss the opening weekend of Premier League football after being granted an extended 30-day summer break following their UEFA Champions League commitments.

Jack Walker

Man City have alerted Napoli that their next offer for star man will be a 'winning one'

According to reports from Football Italia, Manchester City have alerted Napoli that their next proposal for star defender Kalidou Koulibaly will be the 'winning one'.

harryasiddall

Man City have 'agreement in principle' with Napoli over transfer of Kalidou Koulibaly

Yes, we're back again - another Kalidou Koulibaly update, and this time it's a little more encouraging when it comes to the mission that is reaching an agreement with Napoli over a transfer fee.

Freddie Pye

Entourage of Kalidou Koulibaly reveal update on reported Man City bid - PSG and Manchester United 'should not be excluded'

After a morning of consistent reports surrounding a proposed new offer from Manchester City for Kalidou Koulibaly, the player's entourage have rejected the claims that there has been an acceleration in negotiations, according to the latest reports from Italy.

Freddie Pye

Man City monitoring Brazilian wonderkid - discussions with representatives already taken place

Manchester City are reportedly monitoring the development of Santos 'wonderkid' Alison Matheus (16).

Jack Walker