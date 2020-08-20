Man City to bring in new goalkeeper to act as understudy to Ederson - player not content with back-up and wants to challenge

Zack Steffen will be understudy to Ederson in the Man City squad net season, with Scott Carson returning for another season on loan, as third-choice stopper, according to Stuart Brennan from the MEN.

Claudio Bravo left Manchester City earlier this week after his contract expired, with the 37-year-old reportedly heading to Real Betis, to team up with fellow Chilean and ex-City boss Manuel Pellegrini.

His replacement as back-up goalie is Zack Steffen (25), who spent last season on loan at Fortuna Dusseldorf after arriving at Manchester City from Columbus Crew in July 2019. The American shot-stopper made 17 Bundesliga appearances in a season hampered by a persistent knee injury.

Steffen performed well when fit, with Dusseldorf reportedly interested in securing another loan deal; however, it is believed that he will remain in Manchester and take over from Claudio Bravo as Manchester City's number two keeper.

The US international is however keen to challenge Ederson for the number one spot in the Manchester City squad, and will not be content just acting as a back-up to the Brazilian number one.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra