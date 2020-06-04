City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Man City to end five-year partnership with club - loans still being explored for next season

Freddie Pye

Manchester City are set to bring an end to the five-year partnership with Dutch club NAC Breda at the end of next season, and have no intention of extending the deal, according to BN DeStem.

A deal between the two clubs was struck in 2016, when the Dutch side agreed with Manchester City to a five-year partnership between the pair that would mainly see the development of young talent at NAC Breda.

Over the course of the past four years, Breda have seen the likes of Enes Unal, Manu Garcia, Thierry Ambrose, Pablo Mari and Angelino all join the club - with the latter pair going on to make significant strides in their respective careers. Pablo Mari has since joined Arsenal albeit via moves to Spain and Brazil, while Angelino has seen moves to PSV, a permanent re-signing to Manchester City and most recently, a loan to Bundesliga club RB Leipzig.

46994297

However, according to BN DeStem, the five-year deal is NOT to be continued following the conclusion of the fifth and final year at the end of the 2020/21 season.

That being said, the report claims that NAC Breda are still exploring the possibility of taking Manchester City youngsters on loan next season, with Jayden Braaf most recently rejecting a move to Holland.

Image placeholder title
(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

-----

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

LEAKED: New photos of 2020/21 Man City home shirt revealed

New photos have come to light regarding the 2020/21 edition of the Manchester City home shirt, courtesy of Esphavane.

Freddie Pye

Barcelona midfielder 'would only leave for Pep Guardiola' - interest from club confirmed

Barcelona midfielder Sergi Roberto 'will only leave for Pep Guardiola', according to Mundodeportivo.

Freddie Pye

Man City have 'positioned themselves' to sign Ligue 1 star

Manchester City have 'positioned themselves' to sign Lyon’s Houssem Aouar this summer.

Harry Winters

Man City 'unconcerned' by Man United's interest in star winger

Manchester City are confident that they will keep Raheem Sterling despite interest from rivals Manchester United.

Matt Astbury

"Power, Corruption, and Lies" - Man City fans group set to unveil protest banners against UEFA

Manchester City fan organisation, the 1894 Group, are set to unveil a set of banners in a protest against UEFA's treatment of the club on Friday, according to exclusive report by the Times.

Freddie Pye

Pep Guardiola calls Serie A midfielder 'personally' to explain Man City project - bid could be made 'as soon as possible'

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has called AC Milan midfielder Ismael Bennacer personally to explain the club's project, according to RMC Sport.

Freddie Pye

Man City and Chelsea have 'asked for information' about Inter Milan starlet

Both Manchester City and Chelsea have 'asked for information' about Inter Milan centre-back Lorenzo Pirola.

harryasiddall

Man City vs Arsenal fixture and broadcaster details revealed

Manchester City's clash with Arsenal in the Premier League has been confirmed as a televised fixture on Wednesday 17th June, according to the Telegraph.

Freddie Pye

'Everything agreed' for the departure of Man City forward - negotiations described as 'poker game'

Leroy Sané is now said to have “everything agreed” ahead of his proposed move to Bayern Munich, according to Sky Germany.

Harry Winters

Barcelona admit they are 'monitoring' Man City starlet - club aim to renew deal

Barcelona sources have admitted that the club are monitoring the situation of Eric Garcia at Manchester City, with the teenager claimed to be entering the final year of his current deal, according to Mundodeportivo.

Freddie Pye