Man City to end five-year partnership with club - loans still being explored for next season

Manchester City are set to bring an end to the five-year partnership with Dutch club NAC Breda at the end of next season, and have no intention of extending the deal, according to BN DeStem.

A deal between the two clubs was struck in 2016, when the Dutch side agreed with Manchester City to a five-year partnership between the pair that would mainly see the development of young talent at NAC Breda.

Over the course of the past four years, Breda have seen the likes of Enes Unal, Manu Garcia, Thierry Ambrose, Pablo Mari and Angelino all join the club - with the latter pair going on to make significant strides in their respective careers. Pablo Mari has since joined Arsenal albeit via moves to Spain and Brazil, while Angelino has seen moves to PSV, a permanent re-signing to Manchester City and most recently, a loan to Bundesliga club RB Leipzig.

However, according to BN DeStem, the five-year deal is NOT to be continued following the conclusion of the fifth and final year at the end of the 2020/21 season.

That being said, the report claims that NAC Breda are still exploring the possibility of taking Manchester City youngsters on loan next season, with Jayden Braaf most recently rejecting a move to Holland.

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

