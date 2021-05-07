Man City To Find Out Punishments for Attempted Super League Plan - Man United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, and Tottenham Also Hit

Manchester City, along with Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, and Tottenham will all be fined 'significantly' by the Premier League after their attempted break away to a European Super League last month, according to the latest information.

All six clubs from the English top-flight were involved in an attempted breakaway to join six other major European clubs last month to join a US-driven competition which would see all 12 clubs exit from participation in the Champions League or Europa League.

Ultimately, in the case of the six Premier League clubs, no plan came to fruition after a strong backlash from all of football's governing bodies, fans, and even high-ranking politicians such as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

However, the Premier League will not be letting all six clubs get away with their attempts, and have outlined their plans for punishments, as revealed in an exclusive report from Sam Wallace of the Telegraph.

According to the exclusive report from the Telegraph, the six English Super League rebels will be 'fined substantially' by the Premier League, with an announcement expected 'soon'.

The Telegraph has revealed that the fines will be 'significant', to have an effect on the six wealthiest clubs in the English top-flight and to make clear the seriousness with which the other 14 shareholders and executives regard the offences.

However, despite suggestions in various other reports, the Telegraph make it clear that there is 'no momentum' behind a Premier League points deduction for Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur next season.

It is still yet to be made clear what other punishments will be handed out to the other six clubs who attempted to join the European Super League, however there is a feeling in some corners that UEFA may look to competition bans for the ringleaders behind the concept.

There is also an understanding that the top six Premier League clubs will now also look to further fan representation in key decision making board meetings, to ensure of absolute transparency moving forward.

