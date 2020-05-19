City Xtra
Man City to have 'considerable' finances available this summer - club scouting 'bargain prospects'

Hamish MacRae

Manchester City are expected to enter the transfer market with 'considerable' financial backing this summer, and will look to strengthen their squad by scouting 'bargain prospects' across Europe, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The COVID-19 pandemic has plunged the football world into doubt, as many clubs are expected to have difficulty finding funds to finance their transfer dealings in the upcoming window. The MEN, however, understand that this will not be a problem for City - who will have excess money to spend on new players.

It is believed that the Premier League champions will be seeking out young and talented prospects to bolster their squad, seemingly wanting to take advantage of the global uncertainty in order to snap up desirable young talent on the cheap whilst other clubs are scrambling to assemble funds. 

An example of such a signing could be midfielder Houssem Aouar, who has been made available by his club Lyon, and whose market value may be impacted on by the French side’s poor league finish; after the Ligue 1 season was cancelled due to COVID-19. 

