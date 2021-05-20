Man City To Honour Sergio Agüero After Premier League Clash Against Everton

Manchester City will honour club legend Sergio Agüero after his final game at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

A statement on the club's official website has encouraged the lucky 10,000 fans who are returning to the stadium on the weekend to remain seated after the game to pay a special farewell to their all-time leading goalscorer.

The Argentine has had a difficult last season in England, with knee surgery last season keeping him sidelined for extended periods of time. It was announced last month that Agüero would be parting ways with the club after 10 unforgettable years upon the expiry of his contract at the end of this campaign.

READ MORE: An exclusive look into Man City's 2021/2022 kits

READ MORE: Details of Pep Guardiola's transfer conversations with the club

First of all, the Manchester City side will be presented with the Premier League trophy after a remarkable season - the 5th in Agüero's illustrious career. The players will then embark on their annual lap of honour before a special ceremony will take place to celebrate the strikers incredible achievements with the club.

It's hoped after some injury troubles in the past few weeks that Agüero will be able to grace the Etihad turf one last time before him and his teammates jet out to Portugal for the Champions League final.

The destination of Agüero's next club is still unknown, however strong reports in recent weeks have suggested he could be set to link with good friend Lionel Messi at Barcelona.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra