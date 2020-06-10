City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Man City to learn fate of CAS appeal in July

harryasiddall

Manchester City are set to find out if their appeal against a two-year ban from European competition has been successful in the first half of July, after the three-day hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport concluded today.

The three-day hearing in Lausanne ended at 3.15pm on Wednesday, with the panel of arbitrators now beginning their deliberations.

City were handed a two-season Champions League ban and ordered to pay a €30million fine after being found guilty of breaches of Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations back in February.

fbl-eur-c1-real-madrid-man-city (1)

Over the last three days, the hearing has taken place virtually as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Witnesses from various countries gave evidence via video conference, with the participants of UEFA and City watching on from Lausanne and London.

A statement from a CAS spokesman began: "At the end of the hearing, both parties expressed their satisfaction with respect to the conduct of the procedure.

The Panel of arbitrators in charge of the matter, composed of Mr Rui Botica Santos, president, Prof. Ulrich Haas and Mr Andrew McDougall QC, will start its deliberations and prepare the Arbitral Award containing their decision. The decision is expected to be issued during the first half of July 2020."

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

"We are ready - we are training so, so much" - Man City star opens up as the Premier League prepares to return

Gabriel Jesus has spoken about his return to training ahead of Manchester City's return to the Premier League next weekend.

Danny Lardner

Man City the 'latest' to join the race for Brazilian star - PSG also interested

Manchester City have been labelled as the 'latest' club to be linked with Porto left-back Alex Telles.

Danny Lardner

Man City owners maintain interest in French club takeover - one possible option ruled out

The City Football Group maintain a keen interest in the takeover of a French club, specifically Ligue 2, however a move for AS Nancy looks to be completely out of the question, according to Romain Molina.

Freddie Pye

Man City forward 'disappointed' with the club amid interest from Germany and Holland

Jayden Braaf is 'disappointed' with the club due to a lack of involvement with the first-team, report the ManchesterEveningNews.

markgough96

Juanma Lillo: Who is the new Man City assistant coach Pep Guardiola hailed as ‘my maestro’?

Jack Heale takes a look at the new Manchester City assistant manager, and his special relationship with the champions' Catalan coach Pep Guardiola.

Jack Heale

OFFICIAL: Man City confirm new assistant coach

Manchester City have confirmed the appointment of former Qingdao Huanghai head coach Juanma Lillo as Pep Guardiola's assistant manager.

Freddie Pye

Man City and Bayern Munich enter new round of negotiations for Leroy Sane

Manchester City and Bayern Munich have held new talks over the potential transfer of Leroy Sane, with the transfer fee still remaining as the major stumbling block in negotiations, according to Sky Germany.

Freddie Pye

OFFICIAL: Man City sign Dutch goalkeeper - beat Barcelona and Man United to the signing

Manchester City have beaten various top European clubs to the signing of young keeper, Mikki van Sas.

Harry Winters

Man City star reveals one centre-back he would want to see sign for the club

Ilkay Gundogan has revealed which Turkish players he would want to see join Manchester City- including a popular young centre-back.

Nathan Allen

Man City starlet 'impressing' coaching staff during first training sessions - describes Pep Guardiola as "so detailed"

Manchester City and England youth star Cole Palmer has been impressing the coaching staff during training sessions with the first-team recently, and has describe the sessions as "so detailed", while speaking with 'TheSecretScout'.

Freddie Pye