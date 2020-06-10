Man City to learn fate of CAS appeal in July

Manchester City are set to find out if their appeal against a two-year ban from European competition has been successful in the first half of July, after the three-day hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport concluded today.

The three-day hearing in Lausanne ended at 3.15pm on Wednesday, with the panel of arbitrators now beginning their deliberations.

City were handed a two-season Champions League ban and ordered to pay a €30million fine after being found guilty of breaches of Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations back in February.

Over the last three days, the hearing has taken place virtually as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Witnesses from various countries gave evidence via video conference, with the participants of UEFA and City watching on from Lausanne and London.

A statement from a CAS spokesman began: "At the end of the hearing, both parties expressed their satisfaction with respect to the conduct of the procedure.

The Panel of arbitrators in charge of the matter, composed of Mr Rui Botica Santos, president, Prof. Ulrich Haas and Mr Andrew McDougall QC, will start its deliberations and prepare the Arbitral Award containing their decision. The decision is expected to be issued during the first half of July 2020."

