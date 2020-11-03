SI.com
City Xtra
Man City to make two stars “highest paid in Premier League” with contract negotiations ongoing

Sam Puddephatt

According to the latest reports, Manchester City are prepared to make both Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne the highest paid players in the Premier League – as talks with the players' representatives are ongoing.

The club themselves are claimed to be remaining confident that a positive resolution to the contract talks with both players is on the horizon.

As per the same report from 90min, it is claimed that both Sterling and De Bruyne have been negotiating new deals for some time now and have both been left ‘satisfied’ with responses to questions over Pep Guardiola’s future - with the Catalan bosses contract set to expire in the upcoming summer.

It is thought that the players owe a lot to the manager, given his role in their development at the Etihad Stadium, and there is a belief among some fans that neither player would want to confirm their place at the club over the next few seasons if Guardiola is not there.

The duo have made over 400 appearances between them for Manchester City over the past few seasons, taking home numerous trophies and personal accolades in the meantime.

It is thought that their new contracts could reach up to £375,000 per week, although exact figures are yet to be announced. The aforementioned figure would still represent a significant rise in their current earnings, and potentially distort the club's strict wage structure to some extent.

